Stingley sets LSU official visit, top recruiting targets
BATON ROUGE, La. — Stick a pin in Derek Stingley Jr.’s recruitment.Stingley, the nation’s No. 1 recruit in America, will not visit any school other than LSU this fall. He has already taken in the t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news