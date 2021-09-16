LSU's home opener Saturday was a happy homecoming in many ways.

Ed Orgeron's team rebounded from a season-opening loss with a 34-7 near-shutout of in-state McNeese State in front of Tiger Stadium's largest crowd in nearly two years.

A deeper dive into the PFF grades suggests one of the top defensive performances of the coach's tenure after a disappointing start to the season on the road at UCLA.

Rivals and Pro Football Focus have teamed up to bring you more detailed breakdowns of LSU's games each week of the season.

Here's a closer look at how the suddenly stingy Tigers notched their first victory of 2021.