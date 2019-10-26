The script wasn't altogether unfamiliar.

No. 2 LSU (8-0, 4-0) and No. 9 Auburn (6-2, 3-2) met Saturday for a highly anticipated matchup on a chilly, cloudy afternoon.

The SEC West rivals traded leads for much of a chippy affair highlighted by the defenses and some controversial officiating.

And for the 10th straight time in Baton Rouge, the home Tigers survived, 23-20, to send their counterparts back to Alabama with an additional loss.

LSU held Auburn to 287 yards and 16 first downs, including four straight three-and-outs in the second half — much of which came on 41- and 70-yard runs in the second and third quarters and a 34-yard pass in the fourth on possessions that netted a combined three points.

Freshman quarterback Bo Nix completed just 15 of his 35 passes for 157 yards and one interception by freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and was sacked three times by linebackers Michael Divinity Jr., Jacob Phillips and Damone Clark.

And, eventually, senior quarterback Joe Burrow and the LSU offense put together back-to-back touchdown drives to end the third quarter and begin the fourth to help put Auburn away.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the offensive line did the heavy lifting on the go-ahead possession.

The junior running back rushed four times for 45 yards to turn a 13-10 deficit into a 16-13 lead.

Burrow, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end Thaddeus Moss got involved the next time out, cashing an 11-play, 67-yard drive into a 7-yard run by Burrow up the middle and into the end zone to stretch the margin to 23-13.

The senior quarterback finished 32-for-42 with 321 yards, one touchdown and one interception to lead a 508-yard team effort.

Edwards-Helaire rushed 26 times for 136 yards and caught a career-high seven passes for another 51 yards.

Sophomore wide receiver Ja'Marr chase led all players with eight catches for 123 yards, and Jefferson and Moss each added seven receptions for 60 yards and 45 yards, respectively.

Nix and company scored again on a 5-yard connection with Seth Williams with 2:32 remaining to pull back to within 23-20, but Auburn couldn't recover with the onside kick to give itself another chance to complete the comeback attempt.

Auburn capitalized on good field position early to hand LSU just its fifth deficit of the season with a 30-yard Anders Carlson field goal.

And for the first time this season, Burrow and the offense were not able to immediately march downfield for a game-tying or go-ahead touchdown.

Auburn delayed that answer until early in the second quarter when Terrace Marshall Jr. hauled in a 20-yard touchdown to provide LSU a 7-3 lead in his first game back from injury.

But Nix and the visiting Tigers took advantage of good starting field position again, turning a fumbled punt into a 22-yard drive and fourth-down quarterback sneak into the end zone.

LSU appeared to respond with a trademark march.

But the Auburn defense held up at the goal line to force its hosts to settle for a 20-yard Cade York field goal to tie the game at 10-10 in the final minute of the half.

A 70-yard D.J. Williams scamper set up a 23-yard Carlson field goal for a 13-10 advantage.