Get in on Rivals' BEST deal of the year and get all the top-notch, in-depth Tigers football, basketball and baseball coverage you've ever wanted from the market's best insiders.

THE DEAL

For a limited time only, get a new annual TigerDetails subscription (or upgrade your monthly subscription to annual) and get 25% off (-$25), PLUS a $75 gift code to Rivals' gear sponsor adidas for some sweet new gear. USE PROMO CODE: adidas

This deal will not apply if your account is currently active on another promotional deal. See bottom of page for more details.

New users w/o account:

https://lsu.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=adidas

Registered non-premium accounts:

https://lsu.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=adidas

Monthly subscribers:

Go to your profile, go to subscriptions, select upgrade, enter promo code adidas. If the code does not update the price, do not proceed, you may not be eligible for the promotion. https://lsu.rivals.com/users/subscriptions

WHY SUBSCRIBE?

THE CONTENT

TigerDetails.com's team of experts ranging from Hall of Fame columnist Ron Higgins, decorated journalist Jerit Roser, recruiting expertise from site publisher Jimmy Smith and the industry's best videographer in Julie Boudwin combine for a unique LSU experience.

TigerDetails' coverage includes player, recruit and coach interviews, videos, photos, podcasts, columns, weekly features, game coverage and live game threads, weekly ProFootballFocus grades, blowout National Signing Day coverage and lots, lots more.

THE COMMUNITY

One of the crown jewels to membership with TigerDetails.com is access to our premium message board "Victory Hill." Interact with LSU fans as avid as you on a daily basis (or hourly for some) and discuss who you think will be the starting quarterback or which hoops player takes the next step this season. Victory Hill is hands-down one of the most active and engaging place to talk Tigers on the internet.

This is where Tigers fans gather to discuss the latest on the recruiting trail, coaching moves, new uniforms, player updates, and anything involving the LSU programs.

A long-standing community, the premium message board is a place where Tigers fans have connected over the years and discussed sports and everything in between with one another and the staff. It's not just a message board, it's a community and a family.

MORE INFORMATION

1. Please update the email address in your Rivals user profile. This is where we will send the eCard

2. Please allow up to 10 business days for the delivery of the eCard

3. This promotion can not be combined with any other offer from the Rivals network

4. Offer is for new annual subscriptions only

5. eCards can be used at adidas.com or in any Adidas store (including outlets)

6. eCard codes do not expire

7. Additional Adidas terms and conditions can be found here: https://www.adidas.com/us/what-should-i-know-about-gift-cards.html



