Tigerdetails

A berth in the Super Bowl will be on the line Sunday for five former LSU Tigers as the AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games take place in Kansas City and Philadelphia.

LSU is guaranteed a Super Bowl participant for the 22nd straight year as three of the four remaining playoff teams feature former Tigers. The 22 consecutive years with a player in the Super Bowl ties with Georgia for the longest such streak in college football. LSU has had at least one player on a Super Bowl roster dating back to Super Bowl XXVI in February of 2002.

Heisman Trophy quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and offensive tackle La’el Collins (injured) will look to lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl for the second straight year when they face Kansas City at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is on the Chiefs roster but won’t play on Sunday due to an injury.

In Sunday’s first game, former Tiger running back Ty Davis-Price and the 49ers travel to face the Eagles at 2 p.m.

The following is a list of former LSU players in action this weekend:

Sunday, January 29

San Francisco at Philadelphia at 2 p.m. (FOX)

RB Ty Davis-Price (SF)

Cincinnati at Kansas City at 5:30 p.m. (CBS)

QB Joe Burrow (CIN)

WR Ja’Marr Chase (CIN)

OT Lael Collins (CIN-out)

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC – out)