Suspended LSU basketball coach Will Wade has agreed to meet with LSU officials and the NCAA on Friday, according to a report from Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

Friday marks 34 days since Wade was suspended by LSU athletic director Joe Alleva on March 8 by university officials after he was heard on an FBI wiretap allegedly discussing what was required to buy the scholarship signature of eventual LSU signee Javonte Smart.

Dellenger received a statement from LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson that said: “I can confirm there is a meeting scheduled tomorrow with Coach Wade, LSU officials and the NCAA within the parameters LSU first requested in early March. University officials have made clear their expectation for full cooperation and transparency in this first step in a process toward resolution.”

Interim coach Tony Benford handled the Tigers’ last five games of the season in which regular season champion LSU went 3-2 before losing in the Sweet 16 East Regional semifinal to eventual Final Four participant Michigan State.

Since the Tigers were eliminated four weeks ago, LSU’s four underclassmen in the starting lineup in the Michigan State loss – Naz Reid, Tremont Waters, Skylar Mays and Ja’vonte Smart – have all declared for the NBA Draft.

Reid, a projected first-round draft choice, is the only Tier expected to be drafted.