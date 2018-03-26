Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites. MORE: LSU carries most buzz at Dallas Rivals 3 Stripe Camp

Derek Stingley Jr. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

THE STORYLINE

LSU has a massive opportunity to land the top two players from the state of Louisiana and they’re both in the top 10 nationally. It will be crucial for coach Ed Orgeron, seemingly already on the hot seat, to get it done.

Five-star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is a hometown prospect from Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham. To lose him would hurt badly, like when LSU struck out on five-star Patrick Surtain last recruiting cycle. The Tigers were considered the longtime leader for Surtain, who ended up signing with SEC rival Alabama. Five-star defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher from Amite, La., is No. 10 nationally and the top-rated prospect at his position. He's already considered a lean to LSU although many other powers are pursuing him as well. The Tigers have jumped out early with an impressive recruiting class, ranked seventh nationally led by commitments from four-star offensive lineman Kardell Thomas and three other four-star recruits. But Stingley and Sopsher are the biggest fish. Can Orgeron sign the top two players in the state – something the Tigers haven’t done in the last two recruiting cycles – and what does LSU need to do on the field to make that happen?

Ishmael Sopsher Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

FIRST TAKE: MIKE SCARBOROUGH, TIGERBAIT.COM

“After another four-loss season in 2017, it's imperative that Ed Orgeron keep as many offered Louisiana prospects home as possible. Baton Rouge Dunham cornerback Derek Stingley is in my mind the top player in the state overall and he's a must-sign, particularly after losing Patrick Surtain on signing day. Ishmael Sopsher is one of those Louisiana defensive tackles that has all the right measurables that you just cannot let get away. If LSU has an 8-4 or 7-5 season in 2018, Orgeron is going to need those two, all the rest of Louisiana's best and a top-flight quarterback in the commitment column or the fan base is going to totally disengage.”



SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM