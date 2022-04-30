Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft LSU DE Andre Anthony in seventh round

Andre Anthony will have the opportunity to continue his football career in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers selected the LSU edge rusher Saturday in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 248 pick overall.

Anthony appeared in 35 games, including 16 starts, during six years in Baton Rouge before having a promising final campaign cut short by injury by a September knee injury.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound athlete finished his college career with 55 tackles, including 11 for loss and 10.5 sacks as a versatile edge rusher in 3-4 and 4-3 schemes under two different head coaches and three defensive coordinators.

The New Orleans native signed with the Tigers in 2016 as a four-star prospect out of Miller-McCoy and Edna Karr.

He redshirted as a true freshman and received a medical redshirt his second year on campus.

Anthony participated in 32 games the next three seasons, including 13 starts, and developed into one of the team's leaders on and off the field during the Tigers' 2018 ascent, 2019 national championship run and beyond.

He appeared to be on pace for the best season of his career this past fall with four tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks — both among the national leaders — before suffering an injury in the third game.

He became the Tigers' 10th player chosen in this year's draft, marking the second time in three years the program has had 10 or more draftees.

Houston took cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 3 overall Thursday.

Minnesota selected guard Ed Ingram with the No. 59 overall pick Friday during the second round, followed by cornerback Cordale Flott (New York Giants, No. 81) and running back Tyrion Davis-Price (San Francisco, No. 93) in the third round.

Kicker Cade York (Cleveland, No. 124) and defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (Las Vegas, No. 126) were the first Tigers chosen Saturday in the fourth round, followed by linebacker Damone Clark (Dallas, No. 176) in the fifth round and offensive linemen Austin Deculus (Houston, No. 205) and Chasen Hines (New England, No. 210).