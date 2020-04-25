Stephen Sullivan became the 14th and final LSU Tiger drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Seattle Seahawks selected Sullivan in the seventh round with pick 251.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Sullivan could be used as a wide receiver or tight end at the next level.

The former Donaldsonville wideout caught 12 passes for 130 yards as a senior during LSU's historic 15-0 run, splitting time as both a tight end and wide receiver. He ended his career at LSU with 46 receptions for 712 yards and three touchdowns.

LSU tied Ohio State (2004) with a national-record 14 draftees, which is the most for one year in LSU school history.

LSU Tigers drafted:

Joe Burrow - No. 1, Cincinnati Bengals

K'Lavon Chaisson - No. 20, Jacksonville Jaguars

Justin Jefferson - No. 22, Minnesota Vikings

Patrick Queen - No. 28, Baltimore Ravens

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - No. 32, Kansas City Chiefs

Grant Delpit - No. 44, Cleveland Browns

Kristian Fulton - No. 61, Tennessee Titans

Damien Lewis - No. 69 Seattle Seahawks

Lloyd Cushenberry - No. 83 Denver Broncos

Jacob Phillips - No. 97, Cleveland Browns

Saahdiq Charles - No. 108, Washington Redskins

Rashard Lawrence - No. 131, Arizona Cardinals

Blake Ferguson - No. 184, Miami Dolphins

Stephen Sullivan - No. 251, Seattle Seahawks



