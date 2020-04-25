Seahawks pick WR/TE Stephen Sullivan late; record-tying 14 Tigers drafted
Stephen Sullivan became the 14th and final LSU Tiger drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Seattle Seahawks selected Sullivan in the seventh round with pick 251.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Sullivan could be used as a wide receiver or tight end at the next level.
The former Donaldsonville wideout caught 12 passes for 130 yards as a senior during LSU's historic 15-0 run, splitting time as both a tight end and wide receiver. He ended his career at LSU with 46 receptions for 712 yards and three touchdowns.
LSU tied Ohio State (2004) with a national-record 14 draftees, which is the most for one year in LSU school history.
LSU Tigers drafted:
Joe Burrow - No. 1, Cincinnati Bengals
K'Lavon Chaisson - No. 20, Jacksonville Jaguars
Justin Jefferson - No. 22, Minnesota Vikings
Patrick Queen - No. 28, Baltimore Ravens
Clyde Edwards-Helaire - No. 32, Kansas City Chiefs
Grant Delpit - No. 44, Cleveland Browns
Kristian Fulton - No. 61, Tennessee Titans
Damien Lewis - No. 69 Seattle Seahawks
Lloyd Cushenberry - No. 83 Denver Broncos
Jacob Phillips - No. 97, Cleveland Browns
Saahdiq Charles - No. 108, Washington Redskins
Rashard Lawrence - No. 131, Arizona Cardinals
Blake Ferguson - No. 184, Miami Dolphins
Stephen Sullivan - No. 251, Seattle Seahawks
The #Seahawks are calling Stephen Sullivan a WR. He's listed at 6-5, 248 pounds.— Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) April 25, 2020
Hold That Tiger— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 25, 2020
The @Seahawks select Stephen Sullivan#GeauxTigers | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/GksREF3Dnd