Five seasons after Kentucky edged LSU in overtime in Rupp Arena on a last-second shot from a loose ball scramble, Karma wore a purple uniform..

Three weeks after the New Orleans Saints got hosed in the NFC championship game by officials who turned a blind eye to obvious pass interference, Karma was on the Louisiana side of a non-reviewable play.

No. 19 LSU, a team proving to be as teflon as a cockroach in a nuclear attack, battled back from a nine-point deficit Tuesday night with just under 17 minutes left at No. 5 Kentucky. The Tigers muzzled a packed Rupp Arena when Kavell Bigby-Williams tipped in a Skylar Mays miss a blink before the game-ending buzzer for a 73-71 win.

There’s no doubt, from every replay angle shown, that Bigby-Williams committed offensive goaltending after the officials missed Kentucky’s E.J. Montgomery’s basket interference as he stuck his hand up through the goal trying to block Mays’ drive.

But the officials didn’t whistle either infraction. The only thing by rule they could legally review on the courtside monitor was whether Bigby-Williams’ tip came before the final buzzer sounded.

It took just one glance from the officiating crew of Joe Lindsay, Tony Greene and Patrick Evans. Then, the only noise in the arena of 23,490 fans shaking their heads while heading to the exits were screams from celebrating LSU players.

They had just pulled off the Tigers’ second win in the last 37 games vs. top 5 ranked teams.

“We just needed to be ourselves,” LSU coach Will Wade said in his postgame show after the Tigers jumped to 20-4 overall and 10-1 in the SEC. “We didn’t need to have an out-of-body experience. We just needed to play our game.”

Which is never panicking when a game is on the verge of getting away. Which is a reserve stepping up in almost a nine-minute stretch when a key starter is benched with four fouls. Which is turning up the defensive heat and draining free throw after free throw. Which is finding a way to win against the SEC’s best defensive team when your starting guards shoot a combined 6-of-26 from the field.

“You hate for it to come down to the last play, you hate that that play becomes questionable,” said Kentucky coach John Calipari, whose team dropped to 20-4 overall and 9-2 in the SEC after having a 10-game winning streak snapped. “But I will say that it should not take away from what LSU did. To come in this building and do what they did down the stretch and make the shots that they made, and basically, rebound the ball offensively against us like they did, they deserve to win the game. They beat us.”

How?

Just like most of LSU’s previous five SEC road wins, it was mental toughness and heart, as well as playing through borderline officiating whistles, cold shooting and occasional mistakes from wanting to make plays that weren't there.

Perseverance is what this team is all about, from the starting lineup to the bench.

It wasn’t a great night for LSU’s starters. They were outscored 61 to 50.

But the Tigers’ three-man bench – Emmitt Williams, Javonte Smart and Darius Days – outscored UK’s four reserves 23 to 10.

Williams was LSU’s life saver.

The 6-6 freshman forward scored 10 of his game-total 12 points in the second half, and rallied the Tigers from that nine-point hole to a five-point lead while starter Naz Reid had to ride the bench with four fouls from 13:50 in the second half to the 5:06 mark. During that stretch, Williams scored six points off offensive rebounds.

"We're always in close games," said Williams, who was 5-for-5 from the field. " I was thinking, 'Dang, I hope we don't go into overtime.' We're so used to every game going into overtime, so that's one thing about us. We've got the extra motivation."

In the second half when the Tigers outscored UK 41-31, LSU raised its field goal percentage to 51.7 compared to 33.3 in the first half while Kentucky dropped to 36.7 in the final half after a 46.7 first half.

"We did a better job (defensively) in the second half.," Wade said. "We were chasing those curl cuts in the first half and (Keldon) Johnson and (Tyler) Herro were just killing us curling and hitting shots in the paint. We were supposed to mix it up and didn't mix it up in the first half, so second half we said we were just going to shoot the gaps and at least make them bump it and make the passes a little bit longer, make them not curl into the lane and shoot layups at the front of the rim."

Also, LSU made 19-of-22 free throws, with Tremont Waters making 8-of-8 in his team-high 15 points. The Tigers went 10-of-11 from the line in the second half.

In the end, Bigby-Williams who had just one field goal and no offensive rebounds in the game’s first 39:59, made excellent use of that last remaining second.

"There were a couple of seconds left, so I went to the glass and tried to make something happen," Bigby-Williams said.

His game-winning tip exemplifies the Tigers' season to date. No matter how well or poorly they play, they don’t take a possession off. They play every play like it's their last and just maybe their best play might be the final one of the night.

“We’ve come a long way,” Wade said. “We battle and it’s not always pretty. But we find a way. We were able to find a way to dig it out.”