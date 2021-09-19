Tell The Truth Sunday: LSU's underclassmen are elite

Wins over McNeese State and Central Michigan aren't enough for people to forget about LSU's opening week loss in the Sissy Blue Bowl, but it did give us a look at the vast amount of young talent scattered across this LSU roster. The Tigers played with fire and energy--something we haven't seen much of in the opening two weeks of the season. The offense had an effective gameplan that it executed and the defense showed some tenacity, which we saw flashes of in last week's contest against McNeese State. The Tigers neared 500 yards of total yards in this contest, while flashing a ball hawking defense that rallied to the football. Sprinkle in solid special teams play and this was a good overall performance for a team that needed it going into SEC play against Mississippi State next week.

Bech is Best: Jack Bech wasn't the highest rated, nor was he the most talked about prospect in the 2021 class, but fans, other prospects and the LSU coaches knew they had a gem in the Lafayette native. Very few knew he could be this good this early, and Bech has been doing all of it from the tight end position, as opposed to being the outside receiver he was in high school. Bech is becoming a focal point for the LSU offense, which means he will become a focal point of opposing defenses. LSU is getting the matchups they want with Bech, but that could change a bit down the road. But will it matter? Doubtful, because Bech looks like he's the best player on the field when the ball is in the air or in his hands. He will be a problem for years to come.

Elite duo in the making? You don't have to watch the game to know the kind of impact Jaquelin Roy and Maason Smith have when they are on the field, as the announcers routinely drop their names after making plays in the opposition's backfield. Last week was Smith's chance to shine, as the freshman had three sacks against McNeese State. This week was for Jaquelin Roy, who was a disruptive force in the running game as well as creating an inside pass rush. Roy and Smith are poised to be an elite duo on the interior of the defense for LSU, who hasn't had an elite group of defensive tackles since Bennie Logan and Michael Brockers shared the field.

The back 7 needs to play better: LSU played much better against Central Michigan than they have their previous two opponents, but there are still some issues on the backend of the defense that continue to allow free running receivers get downfield, which could be the difference in tight SEC matchups if the unit doesn't shore up its deficiencies in communication. There is still too much confusion in coverage, with multiple blown assignments resulting in big plays for the Chippewas on Saturday night.

22 Flashes: LSU's linebacker play hasn't been great this year, with Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville eating up most of the snaps in LSU's base 4-2-5 (nickel) defense. Both have made some plays for the Tigers defense, but collectively the duo has struggled working in space in Daronte Jones's defense. One of the biggest issues is that both appear reluctant to pull the trigger at times, often catching runners late as they explode through the gaps they are assigned to. On occasion, LSU inserts junior college transfer Navonteque Strong, and he shows no reluctance to shoot a gap to make the play. It is likely that he is still adjusting to playing assignment football, with his game snaps often limited, but it is apparent that Strong plays with at a speed that this unit needs. For now, Strong appears to be locked into a backup role, but it wouldn't be surprising to see that change a bit down the road.

Let him go O, let him go: It is apparent that the fresh legs in the LSU backfield could provide some much needed production from the running back corps. Freshman Corey Kiner led all running backs in touches and yards last night with 74 yards on 12 carries (6.2) and a touchdown. Kiner runs with great balance, shows elusiveness in the open field and knows how to finish his runs. With John Emery's longterm status in jeopardy, look for the Tigers to give Kiner ample attempts to be the spark plug the running game desperately needs.

Derek Stingley is still that dude: A lot of this article is focused on the underclassmen, and rightfully so, but veteran standout Derek Stingley Jr. reminded everyone early in this contest why he was picked to wear the legendary No. 7 at LSU. Stingley set the tone with a ball jarring hit a that led to a scoop and score early in the contest and appeared to be playing with the fire we became accustomed to seeing from his as a true freshman. Stingley and Ricks have flashed early in the 2021 season and their performances in SEC play will play a huge factor in how successful LSU can be, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

An improved performance by the offensive line: It wasn't great, but the offensive line play was unquestionably better this week than it was in the first two contest. They were aided by better play design, play calling and a quarterback that appeared to more decisive in his reads and actions along the way. They also had four of their expected starters in the lineup for the first time since the first half against UCLA, and they played much better as a result. This unit lacks continuity under first year coach Brad Davis as much as anything; with a slew of injuries forcing them to utilize different rotations on a weekly basis during camp and into the first few weeks of the season.