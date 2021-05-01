TigerDetails - Tennessee Titans draft LSU WR Racey McMath in sixth round

Racey McMath will rejoin former LSU teammate and fellow New Orleans native Kristian Fulton in Nashville.

The Tennessee Titans selected the speedy wide receiver, a product of Algiers prep powerhouse Edna Karr, on Saturday in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft.

Coach Mike Vrabel and company added Fulton in the second round in 2020.

McMath became the third Louisiana native chosen in a span of five picks, following the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills taking cornerback Rodarius Williams and wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, respectively.

He joined fifth overall pick Ja'Marr Chase and fourth-round selections Jabril Cox and Tyler Shelvin in LSU's draft class.

McMath started six games this fall before suffering a season-ending injury.

He caught 14 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown to bring his college totals to 33 receptions, 522 yards and four scores.