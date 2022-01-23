Tenth-ranked LSU women get edged on the road at Florida

Not even the best performance of LSU senior guard Khayla Pointer’s career could prevent the 10th ranked Tigers from stopping Florida’s winning streak.

Pointer poured in 35 points but didn’t get her usual scoring help in a 73-72 loss at Florida on Sunday afternoon in Exactech Arena.

“It was a game where they started out tougher, more physical guarding us,” said LSU coach Kim Mulkey, whose team fell to 17-3 overall, 5-2 in the SEC. “We hung in there. We battled. I thought Khayla Pointer almost single handedly won the game.”

Pointer went 11 of 27 from the field and 12-15 from the free throw line as the only LSU player to score in double figures.

Florida, now 15-5, 5-2 in the league, won its fifth straight game.

Kiara Smith led the Gators with 23 points and 8 assists. Jordyn Merritt had added 16 points and 7 rebounds. Zipporah Broughton contributed 14 points.

"We stuck to the game plan,'' Florida interim coach Kelly Rae Finley said. "Not everything was perfect, but we don't expect it to be perfect. I think we are getting pretty darn good at battling through adversity."

Finley, formerly a Gators’ associate coach, took over the team after head coach Cameron Newbauer resigned last July 16 citing personal reasons. It came on the heels of Florida players accusing Newbauer of making racist remarks, throwing basketballs at players during practices and verbally abusing the team, assistant coaches and trainers.

LSU plays at Arkansas on Thursday at 7:30 before returning home for a 1 p.m. Sunday tip vs. Kentucky.