LSU continues to get hit by the injury bug, with standout sophomore wide receiver Terrace Marshall being one of the latest Tigers that will be sidelined for some time.

Marshall finished yesterday's contest with Vanderbilt in street clothes, fully equipped with crutches and a walking boot.

After the contest, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said that Marshall's injury "doesn't look good," which is fairly accurate considering the fact that Marshall apparently underwent successful surgery to repair what is believed to be a broken foot, according to a source.