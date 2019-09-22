Terrace Marshall says his 'surgery went well'
LSU continues to get hit by the injury bug, with standout sophomore wide receiver Terrace Marshall being one of the latest Tigers that will be sidelined for some time.
Marshall finished yesterday's contest with Vanderbilt in street clothes, fully equipped with crutches and a walking boot.
After the contest, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said that Marshall's injury "doesn't look good," which is fairly accurate considering the fact that Marshall apparently underwent successful surgery to repair what is believed to be a broken foot, according to a source.
Surgery went well. I’m good, be back soon. God get all the glory.— Terrace Marshall Jr. (@Terracemjr) September 22, 2019
Terrace Marshall was one piece of a receiver trio that has shredded opponents through four games. Marshall amassed 304 yards on 20 catches and 6 touchdowns, through four games of action.
Marshall was replaced by junior receiver Racey McMath in the victory over Vanderbilt.