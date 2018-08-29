Terrace Marshall to start? Myles Brennan a title QB? Orgeron radio recap
LSU is now less than four days from kicking off the 2018 season against Miami.And Ed Orgeron said his Tigers are eager to end the long offseason and up-and-down August."We really have a very close ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news