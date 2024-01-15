The staff turnover at Texas A&M didn't spark a decommitment from Terry Bussey, but it did turn his head to what other programs had to offer.

It's now been over two months since the dismissal of Jimbo Fisher, and for Bussey, there are programs still vying for a flip: Georgia, LSU and Texas.

Bussey arrived at the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii on Sunday. In his second all-star event, the five-star athlete opened up on where his recruitment stood at the start of the week.

Mike Elko bridged a connection to Bussey. The new staff has held Bussey's pledge since arriving in College Station, Texas, but that isn't halted Bussey from scheduling a visit with an SEC foe.