Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Texas A&M commit Terry Bussey wants to visit LSU before Signing Day

Terry Bussey
Terry Bussey (Karyna Aguilar)
Kenny Van Doren • Death Valley Insider
Recruiting Analyst
@thevandalorian
Kenny covers LSU recruiting for Rivals. He is a 2023 graduate of the University of Missouri, where he covered the 2022 Missouri football team for the Columbia Missourian.

The staff turnover at Texas A&M didn't spark a decommitment from Terry Bussey, but it did turn his head to what other programs had to offer.

It's now been over two months since the dismissal of Jimbo Fisher, and for Bussey, there are programs still vying for a flip: Georgia, LSU and Texas.

Bussey arrived at the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii on Sunday. In his second all-star event, the five-star athlete opened up on where his recruitment stood at the start of the week.

Mike Elko bridged a connection to Bussey. The new staff has held Bussey's pledge since arriving in College Station, Texas, but that isn't halted Bussey from scheduling a visit with an SEC foe.

Advertisement

Following his week at the Polynesian Bowl, Bussey has a visit scheduled with Georgia, although not providing a date in an interview with Rivals.com. He is also looking to set up a date with LSU and maybe Texas.

"I've been over there multiple times," Bussey said about LSU. "Great guys, great staff. With all the change they've made, just meeting everyone one last time, seeing what steps they take forward and who they are."

Bussey is trying to make his decision by National Signing Day on Feb. 7, but he is willing to take his conversations that date to find the best landing spot for himself.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement