As part of a time honored tradition made famous by the Les Miles staff, LSU football brought back the ‘Big Cat’ drill.

The drill requires one offensive player and one defensive player lining up across from each other and when the whistle blows, the two collide with another to the cheers and encouragement of the other players.

Day three was the first time all spring LSU practiced in full pads and started practice with the drill before breaking off into individual sets.







