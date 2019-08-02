For LSU coach Ed Orgeron, the first day of preseason practice is like finally unwrapping gifts that have been sitting under his Christmas tree for too long. “The thing I looked forward to the most was seeing our freshman class play,” Orgeron said after the opening day of preseason practice Friday. “I was excited to see them. I’ve been waiting for it. You spend three years recruiting some of those guys and you’re waiting to see them in that Tiger helmet. It was a big day.” In his 12-minute post-practice media session, Orgeron sprinkled in the names of seven freshman signees. He praised running backs Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery, Jr., quarterback Peter Parrish, safety Marcel Brooks and offensive linemen Kordell Thomas, Anthony Bradford and Thomas Perry.

It’s clear Orgeron is intent of improving two areas – pass rush and involving running backs in the passing game. “If we can have a four-man rush and play coverage, it’s going to be great for us,” Orgeron said. “But we want to make sure we’ve got our ducks in a row, that we are able to have a better pass rush and we’re more effective sacking the quarterback and getting quarterback pressures no matter what it takes. “We’re going to use base, we’re going to use 4-3, we’re going to use the old bandit package, we’re going to put a lot of speed on the field.” In fact, the Tigers are developing what Orgeron calls “The Green Team.” “The green team is the four (pass) rushers that are going to be (in the game) on third down and long,” Orgeron said. “It’s not necessarily a nose tackle will be in there. It could be four ends. It could be the four best (pass) rushers we have.”