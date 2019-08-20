With the heat index at 102 degrees, LSU coach Ed Orgeron was back in the middle of the defensive line drills during the Tigers’ preseason practice No. 16 Tuesday afternoon. As new defensive line coach Bill Johnson continued to get acclimated, Orgeron was with the D-line every step of the way in the 20-minute drills portion open to the media.

Also observed: 1. Back in action and missing in action: Offensive guard Chasen Hines and cornerback Christian Fulton were back in action after being previously injured. Hines is working back from off-season knee surgery and figures to get plenty of playing time if he continues to heal. Still absent from practice because of injuries were starting right guard Damien Lewis, defensive end Breiden Fehoko and nose tackle Tyler Shelvin. 2. Sharp throwing and catching by LSU quarterbacks and receivers: There were just a handful of throws that receivers had to adjust to make catches. Starting QB Joe Burrow and backup Myles Brennan were on the money. Wide receiver Jontre Kirkin had the best catch, using one hand to secure an apparent overthrown pass.

One receiver getting rave reviews from his teammates is junior Racey McMath of New Orleans Edna Karr. McMath was the leading receiver in last Saturday’s second preseason scrimmage with six catches for 58 yards. “Racey has strong hands,” said sophomore wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase of the 6-3, 221-pound McMath. “His physicality is serious. He’s like a linebacker playing receiver.”