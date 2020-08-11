TigerDetails - The latest LSU information from Ed Orgeron: Radio interview

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron joined ESPN's "Off the Bench" Tuesday morning for his weekly chat with T-Bob and Jordy Culotta.

"As far as the SEC, as far as I know, we're still gathering information. We're still fighting to play. We want to play. We always felt like we wanted to play. I believe in our commissioner. I believe in our athletic directors. I believe in our presidents. And I know we're going to do the right thing for our players, safety first," Orgeron said when addressing the current state of college football.

"I do believe with Dr. (Catherine) O'Neal, Shelly (Mullenix), Jack (Marucci) - we have the best care for our players that they could get anywhere. Our players feel safe. I know our players, and most of the players around the country, want to play.

"I think we need to continue and left the process take place and continue one then make a proper decision when time comes. The easiest thing to do right now is to say 'No.' We want to compete for our players and find out what's best for them. At the end, if our players can't play, then I for one am not going to put them in harm's way. They know that. ... We're going to listen to our presidents and commissioner and I have 100 percent confidence that they will make the right decision."

