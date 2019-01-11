The latest on 4-star Lance LeGendre
Rivals 4-star quarterback Lance LeGendre tells me that his two official visits for the month of January will be to Tennessee (Jan. 18) and Florida State (Jan 25).He is expected to make a decision s...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news