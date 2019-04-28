The latest on elite safety Lathan Ransom
LSU is wrapping up an official visit with elite Arizona safety Lathan Ransom and here is the latest.Ransom arrived on Friday and immediately linked up with LSU safety Grant Delpit and safeties coac...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news