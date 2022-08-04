Louisiana's No. 1 wide receiver Shelton Sampson is 48 hours away from making a college decision. The Catholic (Baton Rouge) star has scheduled his commitment announcement for Saturday, Aug. 6 at 3:06 p.m. CT.

Sampson has a final four of Alabama, Florida State, LSU and Texas A&M.

All of the current FutureCasts for the 2023 wideout predict he's going to land with the in-state Tigers, but a source tells TigerDetails that it is actually Florida State making a late surge. Can the Seminoles pull it off and take one of Louisiana's best? Get the details below.