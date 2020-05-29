 TigerDetails - The latest on LSU OT target Tristan Leigh
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-29 08:56:09 -0500') }} football Edit

The latest on LSU OT target Tristan Leigh

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
@Julie_Boudwin

Tristan Leigh is one on the best offensive tackles in the nation and his offer sheet backs that up with some of the biggest programs across the country after the 6-6, 285-pounder from Virginia.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}