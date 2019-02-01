The latest on LSU's final push before the faxes roll in on Wednesday
LSU will host its final group of visitors this weekend just days before National Signing Day.With only six available scholarships and and only five days before the archaic fax machines start creati...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news