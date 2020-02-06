New to Tiger Details? Buy one month, get two months FREE! (Promo Code NSD3for1) CLICK HERE

Could LSU land Burch? Five-star defensive end Jordan Burch has yet to sign with a program, which can only be good news for LSU. The Columbia, South Carolina native has yet to speak on the matter, and likely won't, but we have the insider details for you, so no need to fret. Click Here for the latest on Jordan Burch

Keep an eye on Mark Britt: Florida Gator commit Marc Britt did not sign his NLI yesterday, which wasn't a shock to our well informed readers. Is LSU a potential landing spot for the 4-Star prospect? Click Here for the latest on Britt: