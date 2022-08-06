Brian Kelly gives No. 18 to edge rusher BJ Ojulari

The No. 18 tradition will continue at LSU under Brian Kelly, who announced that junior edge rusher BJ Ojulari will sport the historic jersey number for the Tigers this fall.

The jersey number is always awarded to a player of high-character and a team leader. Ojulari, who was one of the three players selected to represent LSU at SEC Media Days, is expected to have a big year under the new staff.

"His teammates, coaches and the entire staff believe BJ Ojulari embodies what the number 18 represents," Kelly tweeted following the announcement. "He carries our traits of excellence every day on and off the field."