"I am almost there," said Stingley. "I am done with visits, I have seen all I need to see and I now just need to talk things out a little more. I do not have my mind completely made up, but I am close."

Nothing has changed. He is still down to Florida , LSU and Texas .

Derek Stingley Jr. is the new No. 1 prospect in the country and he is set to end his recruitment in just over a week.

What will help him reach that point in the near future? At least one more deep talk with his father will happen before the announcement takes place June 20 at 1:30pm CT.

"My dad is the one I will be talking things over with and making sure I am doing the right thing. He really tells me all the right things.

"He does not tell me where to go or who to like, but he makes all the recruiting stuff make sense to me. He helps break it down and let me understand it all.

"All the coaches will say things you like, so talking to my dad one more time will really have me ready to go."

Stingley has taken official visits to Gainesville and Austin this spring and he lives right around the corner from Tiger Stadium, so he has a great feel for each school.

He has praised each program and coaching staff along the way, but now it is down to crunch time and a decision has to be made. Each school has worked hard in pursuit of Stingley and he gives us a some insight to how each has come after him.

"Florida has really talked about putting me on the field in the best place that would allow me to make plays," said Stingley. "Coach [Todd] Grantham sat me down on my official visit and showed me how I would play the boundary corner position. He would have me on the receiver that the other team throws to the most so I could be isolated on him and have a chance to make plays.

"Texas has come at me about being a dominant corner there from the beginning. They did sign a lot of defensive backs in 2018, but that doesn't matter. They have always talked about me playing, getting on the field early and being a dominant corner for them early on.

"LSU has been a little different with their pitch. It has always been about staying home and them keeping all the best in 2019 in the Boot. That has really been it with them from the beginning."

Each staff has impressed Stingley, relationships have been built, but there is still one school on top with a decision looming.

"LSU is still No. 1 right now. It is close, but I do still have LSU on top of the list. I still have not made the final decision, but my list has not changed.

"I will not visit there or anything before I make the decision because I have seen it all. I live not too far, so I have been there and I don't have any questions about LSU. I just still give them the edge."

With the end of his recruitment in sight, Stingley is excited. He is ready to focus on his senior year and be able to relax without having to worry about recruiting.

His special day is coming soon.

"To have this opportunity, it is amazing, but I am ready for it to be over with," said Stingley. "It was a lot of fun in the beginning and I was ready for all of it, but it really got pretty crazy.

"I am about ready for it to end now. I don't need anymore visits and I will be ready to commit next week on my birthday. I was born at 1:38pm on June 20, so I thought it would be cool to commit around that same time next week.

"I can't wait."

Stingley said he plans to tell the coaches of his decision the night before he commits.