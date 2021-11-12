The ODDS and the PROPS: LSU finally returns home, ready to take on Arkansas
LSU (4-5, 2-4) vs. Arkansas (6-3, 2-3)
Saturday, Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m. (central) Baton Rouge, Louisiana (Tiger Stadium)
Weather forecast: Those heading to Southern or LSU football games on Saturday night will definitely want jackets, with kickoff temps near 50° falling into the low to mid 40s by the end of the games.
Series history: LSU leads series 42-22-2
Last week: LSU lost to Alabama 20-14, Arkansas defeated Mississippi State 31-28
Point Spread: Arkansas -2.5
Over/Under: 58.5
Moneyline: LSU +120, Arkansas -132