The ODDS and the PROPS: LSU looks for first winning streak of 2021 season
LSU (1-1) vs. Central Michigan (1-1)
Saturday, Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m. (central) Baton Rouge, Louisiana (Tiger Stadium)
Weather forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Series history: First-ever matchup
Last week: Central Michigan lost to Missouri 34-24, LSU defeated McNeese 34-7
Point Spread: LSU -20.5
Over/Under: 61
Moneyline: LSU -1429, UCLA +900
No props bets available because it is not a match-up between two power five conference teams.