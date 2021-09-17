The ODDS and the PROPS: LSU looks for first winning streak of 2021 season

LSU (1-1) vs. Central Michigan (1-1)

Saturday, Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m. (central) Baton Rouge, Louisiana (Tiger Stadium)

Weather forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Series history: First-ever matchup

Last week: Central Michigan lost to Missouri 34-24, LSU defeated McNeese 34-7

Point Spread: LSU -20.5

Over/Under: 61

Moneyline: LSU -1429, UCLA +900

No props bets available because it is not a match-up between two power five conference teams.



