The ODDS and the Props: LSU set to tangle with Auburn
LSU (3-1, 1-0) vs. Auburn (3-1, 0-0)
Saturday, Oct. 2 8:00 p.m. (central) Baton Rouge, Louisiana (Tiger Stadium)
Weather forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Series history: LSU leads series, 31-23-1
Last week: LSU defeated Mississippi State 28-25, Auburn defeated Georgia State 34-24
Point Spread: LSU -3
Over/Under: 55.5
Moneyline: LSU -160, Auburn +140