The ODDS and the Props: LSU set to tangle with Auburn

LSU (3-1, 1-0) vs. Auburn (3-1, 0-0)

Saturday, Oct. 2 8:00 p.m. (central) Baton Rouge, Louisiana (Tiger Stadium)

Weather forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Series history: LSU leads series, 31-23-1

Last week: LSU defeated Mississippi State 28-25, Auburn defeated Georgia State 34-24

Point Spread: LSU -3

Over/Under: 55.5

Moneyline: LSU -160, Auburn +140



