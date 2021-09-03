THE ODDS and the PROPS: LSU set to tangle with UCLA in Pasadena

LSU (0-0) vs. UCLA (1-0)

Saturday, Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m. (central) Pasadena, California (The Rose Bowl)

Weather forecast: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.

Series history: First-ever matchup

Last week: UCLA defeated Hawaii 44-10, LSU (season opener)

Point Spread: LSU -3

Over/Under: 65

Moneyline: LSU -140, UCLA +120

Props

First to score:

LSU -130, UCLA Even

First scoring play of game:

LSU TD +130

LSU FG +475

LSU any other score +5500

UCLA TD +140

UCLA FG +900

UCLA any other score +5500

Team to score three unanswered times:

YES -330, NO +240

Team scoring first wins game:

YES -175, No +145

Winning Margin:

LSU 1-6 points -375

LSU 7-12 points +600

LSU 13-18 points +750

LSU 25-30 points +1000

LSU 31-36 points +200

LSU 37-42 points +3300

LSU 43+points +3500

UCLA 1-6 points +450

UCLA 7-12 points +650

UCLA 13-18 points +1000

UCLA 19-24 points +1600

UCLA 25-30 points +2200

UCLA 31-36 points +3300

UCLA 37-42 points +5000

UCLA 43+points +5000



