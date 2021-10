LSU (3-3, 1-2) vs. #20 Florida (4-2, 2-2)

Saturday, Oct. 16, 11:00 a.m. (central) Baton Rouge, LA. (Tiger Stadium)

Weather forecast: Mostly sunny skies. High around 75F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.

Series history: Florida leads series 33-31-3

Last week: LSU lost to Kentucky 42-21, Florida defeated Vanderbilt 42-0

Point Spread: Florida -12

Over/Under: 59.5

Moneyline: LSU +350, Florida -450