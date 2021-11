LSU (4-6, 2-5) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (4-6, 2-5)

Saturday, Oct. 20, 8:00 p.m. (central) Baton Rouge, Louisiana (Tiger Stadium)

Weather forecast: Warmer, partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50's. Southeast winds around 5 mph

Series history: LSU leads series 40-16-1

Last week: LSU lost to Arkansas in OT 16-13, ULM lost to Arkansas State 27-24

Point Spread: LSU +29

Over/Under: 57.5

Moneyline: ULM +2500, LSU -8000