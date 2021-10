LSU (4-3, 2-2) vs. #12 Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1)

Saturday, Oct. 23, 2:30 p.m. (central) Oxford, Miss. (Vaught–Hemingway Stadium)

Weather forecast: Sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Series history: LSU leads series 64-41-4

Last week: LSU beat Florida 49-42, Ole Miss beat Tennessee 31-36

Point Spread: Ole Miss -8.5

Over/Under: 76.5

Moneyline: LSU +270, Ole Miss -355