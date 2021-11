LSU (4-4, 2-3) vs. No. 2 (playoff ranking) Alabama (7-1, 4-1)

Saturday, Nov. 18, 6:00 p.m. (central) Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Bryant-Denny Stadium)

Weather forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.

Series history: Alabama leads all-time series 54-26-5

Last week: Both teams off

Point Spread: Alabama -29.5

Over/Under: 66.5

Moneyline: LSU +1500, Alabama -10000