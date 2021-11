LSU (5-6, 2-5) vs. No. 14 Texas A&M (8-3, 4-3)

Saturday, Nov. 27, 6:00 p.m. (central) Baton Rouge, Louisiana (Tiger Stadium)

Weather forecast: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Series history: LSU leads series 34-22-3

Last week: LSU defeated Louisiana-Monroe 27-14, Texas A&M defeated Prairie View A&M 52-3

Point Spread: Texas A&M -6.5

Over/Under: 47

Moneyline: LSU +200, Texas A&M -240