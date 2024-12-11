The state of LSU's tight end room

(Photo by Stephen Lew)

The LSU Tigers suffered a major loss in the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon when sophomore tight end, Ka'Morreun Pimpton, announced he was entering the portal, leaving LSU's tight end room mighty thin. With his departure and Mason Taylor announcing he would be entering the NFL Draft this offseason, the Tigers tight end room went from a potential strength in 2025 to one of their weakest rooms in the matter of days. Today, we're going to look at the state of the Tigers tight end room and how they can fix it before spring camp begins.

The Returnees

Trey'Dez Green is the top dog now. The No. 1 tight end in the 2024 class was one of the Tigers top prospects in last year's cycle and will see a whole lot more playing time in 2025. Green didn't get a ton of playing time as a true freshman, but he showed some flashes, catching seven balls for 48 yards and two touchdowns. He was moved to receiver for a little while, but should return to his natural position next year. The Tigers also will return GiVanni Peterson. The former walk-on earned a scholarship in 2023 and has played mostly special teams, but has contributed on offense at times. Though, I don't expect him to be a major factor in their plans for next season.

Potential Portal Additions

Former Arkansas tight end, Luke Hasz, is visiting with LSU this week. He seems to be the guy the Tigers are zeroing in on early at the tight end position, and it makes a lot of sense why. He's been productive in two years at Arkansas, catching 42 of his 49 targets for 577 yards and seven scores. He's also been very good at pass blocking, allowing just one pressure in his career. With Pimpton and Taylor gone, getting a guy like Hasz on campus just became that much more important.

A few weeks back, LSU offered DII transfer, Zach Atkins. The Northwest Missouri State transfer has caught 30 passes for 360 yards and four touchdowns in his two seasons, but is looking to take his game to the DI level. He would likely serve as more of a depth piece if he comes to LSU, but the Tigers need all the help they can get at the tight end position.

A third tight end to watch in the portal is New Iberia, La. native, Danny Lewis. The former Alabama tight end entered the portal after catching just one pass in two years. LSU made a late push for his talents out of high school, but Alabama won out in the end. If the Tigers stay true to bringing Louisiana talent home, he could be one of the names at the top of their list.

Coaching Change