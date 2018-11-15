DESTREHAN, La. — There was no need to overthink this recruiting process or prolong a decision.

John Emery Jr. had a hunch on where he wanted to play his college ball, and as he does most Friday nights, he took it and ran with it.

The Rivals100 running back pledged to LSU on Tuesday night, a seemingly spontaneous decision one month after backing off his verbal pact to Georgia and five weeks before the start of the early signing period. Emery is not in it for the drama. The strength of his Georgia commitment had begun to fade earlier in the fall during an unofficial visit for a game. His eyes gravitated toward LSU and the new-look offense, and in doing so, he noticed his family quickly jumping on board.

“It was simple. I didn’t overthink it. I sat on it, thought about it and evaluated everything, and I realized I might as well stay home,” Emery told TigerDetails. “I like the rotation, the new offense. Everything was perfect. My family has so much love that I get to stay home. Having a great vibe being home, it can’t get much better. I was thinking about my mama and she was with it. My whole family and my whole school were with it, and that influenced me to stay home.”

“It was a perfect fit,” he smiled.

Emery made a string of visits to Athens, Ga., between July and September. On the first, he committed to the Bulldogs. He had always envisioned locking in a decision prior to his senior season to focus on winning a championship.

Upon his return in September, Emery took in the Georgia-Tennessee contest. He began noticing the combination of depth and talent on the roster, and that cracking the rotation may take time.

From home, Emery continued to monitor LSU, which opened the season 5-0 and grabbed the 4-star running back’s attention with its new-look offense. He also saw a wide-open opportunity for a freshman to make a dent right away.

“They were at the top of the board,” Emery said of the Tigers. “In the beginning of the season, I saw the change. Watching LSU, I was seeing how well they were doing on offense. They got a better quarterback in Joe Burrow, how they were running the ball, a great rotation … it was perfect for me.

“People thought they (LSU) weren’t recruiting me enough, but that wasn’t the case. It was me making the best decision for me. I didn’t see myself in the offense (at first), but I can see it in this new offense. I love it. That was the major change. Recruiting didn’t throw me off. They’ve been wanting me.”

Emery’s family noticed, too.

While making visits to Georgia, the elite running back talent took into account nine-hour commutes that his parents would have to make to catch home games next fall. He thought about his mother being that far away the majority of the year.

That thought alone pushed Emery to etch his decision in stone sooner rather than later.

“I felt like it was right, so why wait?” he explained. “It was perfect, and knowing the whole family, all my family and friends, can come around the corner, it’s a great feeling. It’s great to have everyone on your side. They were happy because I wasn’t going too far. I thought about it from my mom’s perspective — her son going nine hours away. That should tell it all.”

The 6-foot, 205-pounder out of Destrehan (La.) did not alert his mother before firing off the tweet. He didn’t warn his father, his sister or his baby niece. Even his coaches were not aware of the decision until after the fact.

The LSU coaches, meanwhile, were in the middle of practice when they learned of the news.

Eventually, running backs coach Tommie Robinson put Emery on the line with the entire staff. His commitment on Nov. 13 signals the end of his long-winded recruitment, as Emery plans to ink his national letter of intent in December.

“They were happy, turnt up,” he remembered. “I called up Coach T-Rob and he put me on the phone with the whole staff. Everyone was happy. I made their day and I can’t wait to get up there … It’s over. This is my decision and I’m sticking with it. I’m stamped on it.”