Fall camp is right around the corner, which means pretty much everybody has rounded out their roster with the transfer portal and their incoming freshman class. Earlier this offseason, we took a look at some of the best games on the LSU Tigers schedule in 2024, but now that we have a really good idea of how everybody is shaping up, I thought we could go back and find the three most exciting games on the Tigers 2024 schedule.

HM: vs Oklahoma

I'm giving an honorable mention to the Tigers regular season finale versus Oklahoma for the sole reason that we don't really know what the Sooners will look like this year. They'll be good, but they lost Dillon Gabriel to Oregon and have an unproven commodity in Jackson Arnold starting this season. I think they could end up be a really good team if Arnold plays well, but we don't really know how he'll play. Also, it's the first time Oklahoma will ever travel to Death Valley and it's their first season in the SEC, so it should be an electric environment to end the regular season.

3. at USC

I think this game could be anywhere from 1-3 on this list, but to me, I have the season opener against USC in Vegas as the third most exciting game on LSU's schedule. The Trojans have to replace one of the best college quarterbacks we've seen in Caleb Williams, but have an exciting prospect in Miller Moss ready to take the reigns. They also have a new defensive coordinator and a lot of exciting transfers which should help fix some of their woes from a year ago on that side of the ball. There's a chance LSU goes in a steamrolls a young team who doesn't have much experience playing together, but I think USC puts up a pretty tough fight in what will essentially be a home game for them, so they crack the top-three. Plus, the energy of opening night is always electric, but I do wish it was on Saturday and not Sunday.

2. vs Alabama

I have the Alabama game as the Tigers second most exciting game of the season. If Nick Saban was still their coach, this would undoubtedly be No. 1, but I have another game just slightly higher ranked than this one. Even though Alabama lost some talent to the transfer portal, they still have one of the best rosters in the sport. Jalen Milore, like him or hate him, is a very good quarterback and will lead what will likely be a dynamic offense under Kalen DeBoer and Nick Sheridan. Defensively, the Tide still have a ton of talent at every level and will make it very hard on Garrett Nussmeier and company to move the football. I think this game has the chance to be a lot like the 2022 game. Close, hard fought and will likely come down to the last play. Brian Kelly and Co. want to avenge their loss from last season while the Tide want to come into Death Valley and steal a win in DeBoer's first year.

1. vs Ole Miss