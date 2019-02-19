The updated Rivals' top 100 for 2020 has some Louisiana and LSU flavor
Rivals unveiled its updated top 100 for 2020 on Tuesday and it features a handful of LSU commits and targets making moves, including a new No. 1 in the state of Louisiana.
The Tigers came into the updates with the No. 1 ranked overall class, just a few points ahead of rival Alabama.
Elias Ricks rises:
Ricks comes in at No. 4 overall in the country and is now the top rated cornerback on Rivals. This comes after LSU signed Derek Stingley in 2019, the No 1 overall ranked prospect, the first time Rivals elected to give that position to a cornerback.
Built Ford tough:
LSU commit Courtland Ford checks in at No. 64 overall and is now ranked as the No. 9 rated offensive tackle in the country, which is one spot lower than his previous ranking.
Boutte checking in:
Kayshon Boutte checks in at No. 82 overall and is currently the No. 3 ranked player in the state of Louisiana.
Maxed out:
LSU quarterback commit Max Johnson saw his ranking slide a tad, now ranked as the No. 85 overall prospect and No. 6 ranked pocket passer.
Turner still top 100:
Wide receiver Darin Turner slid down seven spots nationally, but checks in at a respectable No. 92 overall in the country, giving LSU two top 100 receivers in Turner and Kayshon Boutte.
Some targets:
D.J.UIAGALELEI, QB, No. 1 overall prospect
Zachary Evans, RB, No. 2 overall prospect
McKinnley Jackson, DT, No. 25 overall prospect
Chris Morris, OT, No. 34 overall prospect
R.J. Mickens, S, No. 42 overall prospect
Lathan Ransom, S, No. 63 overall prospect
Branard Wright, DT, No. 70 overall prospect
Koy Moore, WR, No. 71 overall prospect
Ashaad Clayton, RB, No. 79 overall prospect
Vernon Broughton, DE, No. 86 overall prospect
Chad Lindberg, OT, No. 96 overall prospect
Omari Thomas, OT, No. 100 overall prospect