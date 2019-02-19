Rivals unveiled its updated top 100 for 2020 on Tuesday and it features a handful of LSU commits and targets making moves, including a new No. 1 in the state of Louisiana. The Tigers came into the updates with the No. 1 ranked overall class, just a few points ahead of rival Alabama.

Elias Ricks rises: Ricks comes in at No. 4 overall in the country and is now the top rated cornerback on Rivals. This comes after LSU signed Derek Stingley in 2019, the No 1 overall ranked prospect, the first time Rivals elected to give that position to a cornerback.



Built Ford tough: LSU commit Courtland Ford checks in at No. 64 overall and is now ranked as the No. 9 rated offensive tackle in the country, which is one spot lower than his previous ranking.

Boutte checking in: Kayshon Boutte checks in at No. 82 overall and is currently the No. 3 ranked player in the state of Louisiana.

Maxed out: LSU quarterback commit Max Johnson saw his ranking slide a tad, now ranked as the No. 85 overall prospect and No. 6 ranked pocket passer.