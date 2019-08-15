News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-15 11:40:51 -0500') }} football Edit

The verdict is in for four-star BJ Ojulari, set to announce on Friday

Jimmy Smith • TigerDetails
@JimmyDetail
Publisher/Analyst

Four-star Georgia edge defender BJ Ojulari is set to announce his commitment at 1:30 CST on Friday, with LSU, Auburn and Tennessee hoping they are the future destination for the dynamic edge prospe...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}