News More News
ago other sports Edit

The Week That Was in LSU Sports: 10/2 - 10/8

Katlyn Smith • Death Valley Insider
Reporter

VOLLEYBALL

10/4- LSU: 0 vs ARKANSAS: 3 (Pete Maravich Assembly Center)

In a three set match against No. 13 Arkansas, the Tigers suffered its first home loss in its SEC contest this season at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson led the Tigers with 16 kills, followed by outside hitter Sanaa Dotson with 11 kills. With 31 assists, 10 digs, three kills, and one block, setter Maddie Waak had her fifth double-double this season.


10/8- LSU: 0 vs TENNESSEE: 3 (Thompson-Boling Arena)

On Sunday afternoon at the Thompson-Boling Arena, LSU was defeated by Tennessee in a three set match.

Sanaa Dotson led the Tigers with nine kills and hit .348 on 23 attacks and one error. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi followed with seven kills and outside hitter Jurnee Robinson with five. Robinson also added a team-high of eight digs and one block.

SOCCER

10/5 - LSU: 0 vs SOUTH CAROLINA: 1 (Stone Stadium)

By a score of 1-0, the LSU Soccer Team fell to No. 13 South Carolina at Stone Stadium Thursday night.

Goalkeeper Mollee Swift had four saves on the night. Midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir tallied two shots and forward Mollie Baker led with three but none were able to find the net.


“I am disappointed with the result because I think we deserved to get something out of the game, but I am happy with the performance and the team morale throughout the match tonight. I thought Mollie Baker was fantastic for us in her midfield role, but she also created our best chance of the game when she moved into an attacking role and had a great run down the left and narrowly missed as she cut inside onto her right foot for a powerful shot.”
— LSU head coach Sian Hudson

10/8 - LSU:1 vs TENNESSEE: 0 (LSU Soccer Stadium)

The LSU Soccer Team defeated the Tennessee Volunteers for the first time in the regular season since 2011 by a score of 1-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The game winner was scored by Ava Galligan in the 51st minute on a shot from inside the box. Defensively, Mollee Swift led the Tigers with seven saves.

“We talked before the game about giving the fans something to cheer about, and I thought the players in the second half certainly did that. I want to give the fans a big shout out. It was amazing to have the band there and the atmosphere was amazing.”
— Sian Hudson

MEN'S TENNIS

10/6 - Golden Eagle Fall Invitational

Brock Anderson and Alessio Vasquez secured three wins for the Tigers in Hattiesburg concluding the first day of the Golden Eagle Fall Invitational.

Anderson defeated Tulane Sophomore William Kesterson 6-2, 6-0. Vasquez competed in a singles match against Billy Suarez, also from Tulane and won 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Anderson and Vasquez also teamed up against Matthew and Mark Armbruste, from University of New Orleans, in doubles and defeated them 7-5.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

10/7 - ITA Southern Regional

Aran Teixidó Garcia, Anita Sahdiieva and Kinaa Graham will be attending the singles quarterfinals of 2023 ITA Southern Regional on Saturday on the championship courts of the LSU Tennis Complex.

Sahdiieva took down South Alabama’s Nikola Novotna in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3, on her way to the quarterfinal round. Garcia earned a win over Mississippi State’s Briana Crowley and her spot in the quarterfinal. In the final single match of the afternoon, Graham faced Alabama’s Anna Parkhomenko. Parkjomoenko fought very well but Graham clinched the match in a third set victory to push her to the quarterfinals.


10/8 - ITA Southern Regional Quarterfinals

In singles, Aran Teixidó Garcia, Aniita Sahdiieva and Kinaa Graham advanced to the semifinal round for the LSUS women's tennis team. While double duo Sahdiieva/Graham and Garcia/Florentine Dekkers also punched their tickets to Monday's semifinal round.

Graham took on Alabama’s Margaux Maquet. The second set went to Graham, 6-3 who won and advanced to Monday's Semifinal. No. 2 seed in the region, Garcia, picked up a straight set win over Ava Hrastar of Ole Miss. to advance. Sahdiieva took on Ole Miss’ Ludmila Kareisova. Kareisova was ranked top seed in the bracket, but Sahdiieva took an early lead and kept it to advance to the semifinals.

In doubles, Dekkers and Garcia faced UAB’s Mackenzie White and Vanessa Mellynchuk. They booked their spot in the semifinal by winning 8-4. Sahdiieva and Graham faced SEC opposition Kelsey Mize and Emma Kette of Ole Miss, they went on to win 8-4 to advance to Monday’s semifinal round.

SWIMMING & DIVING 

10/7 Men LSU 144 vs UTAH 156 (Ute Natatorium)

The men fell to Utah in a dual meet in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Tigers won the 200-yard medley relays with 6-foot-8 Croatian swimmer Jere Hribar overtaking the lead on the final leg. Hribar also won the 50-yard freestyle. Jacob Pishko picked up his first individual win at LSU winning the 1000-yard free with a time of 9:28.91. Pishko also touched the wall first in the 500-yard freestyle, clocking a time of 4:32.06.

Team captain Mitch Mason won both breaststroke events with winning times of 55.17 in the 100-yard breaststroke and 2:03.19 in the 200-yard breaststroke. Griffin Curtis won the 100-yard backstroke.

10/7 Women LSU 132.5 vs UTAH 167.5 (Ute Natatorium)

The women's team also fell short in the Dual meet against Utah. During LSU’s strong first half of the meet, the Tigers got wins in the 200-yard freestyle from Megan Barnes. Katarina Milutinovich won the 100-yard and 200-yard backstroke events as well as the 100-yard freestyle.

Sofia Sartori took first place in the 200-yard butterfly (2:03.28), while Hannah Bellina picked up the win in the 100-yard butterfly (57.64). Michaela de Villiers each won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.62.

FOOTBALL

10/7 - LSU: 49 vs MISSOURI: 39 (Faurot Field)

The No. 23 Tigers left Faurot Field with a 49-39 win over No. 21 Missouri on Saturday. Quarterback Jayden Daniels finished with 15-of-21 for 259 yards passing, 130 yards rushing and four total touchdowns. Malik Nabers had six catches for 146 yards and a touchdown, averaging 24.3 yards per completion. Brian Thomas, Mason Taylor, and Logan Diggs also found the end zone as well. Diggs set a new career high in rushing yards (134) on 24 carries to go along with the touchdown.

“Proud of my football team. It starts with our players and their ability to go out on the field and effect change from last week. They were much more physical. There’s certainly things we need to do better, but we were playing a really good football team.”
— Brian Kelly

Upcoming LSU Sports Schedule for 10/9 - 10/15

VOLLEYBALL

10/13 - LSU vs TEXAS A&M (Maravich Center) 8:00 PM CT

10/15- LSU vs GEORGIA (Stegman Coliseum) 1:00 PM CT

SOCCER

10/13 - LSU vs ALABAMA (Alabama Soccer Stadium) 7:00 PM CT

WOMENS GOLF

10/9 - ILLINI WOMEN'S INVITATIONAL (Medinah CC) 8:30 AM CT

10/10 - ILLINI WOMEN'S INVITATIONAL (Medinah CC) 9:00 AM CT

MENS GOLF

10/9- JACKSON T. STEPHENS CUP (STROKE PLAY) (Trinity Forest GC) 8:00 AM CT

10/10- JACKSON T. STEPHENS CUP (STROKE PLAY, DAY 2) (Trinity Forest GC) TBA

10/11- JACKSON T. STEPHENS CUP (STROKE PLAY, DAY 3) (Trinity Forest GC) TBA

MEN'S TENNIS

10/12- ITA SOUTHERN REGIONAL(Yarbrough Tennis Center) TBA

10/13- ITA SOUTHERN REGIONAL(Yarbrough Tennis Center) TBA

10/14- ITA SOUTHERN REGIONAL (Yarbrough Tennis Center) TBA

10/15- ITA SOUTHERN REGIONAL (Yarbrough Tennis Center) TBA

WOMEN'S TENNIS

10/9 - ITA SOUTHERN REGIONAL (LSU Tennis Complex) 10:00 AM CT

10/10 - ITA SOUTHERN REGIONAL (LSU Tennis Complex) 10:00 AM CT

MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

10/13 - ARTURO BARRIOS INVITATIONAL (Watts XC Course) 8:30 AM CT

WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

10/13 - ARTURO BARRIOS INVITATIONAL (Watts XC Course) 9:15 AM CT

WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING

10/12 - LSU vs Arkansas (LSU Natatorium) 1:00 PM CT

FOOTBALL

10/14 - LSU vs AUBURN (Tiger Stadium) 6:00 PM CT

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}