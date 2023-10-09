VOLLEYBALL

10/4- LSU: 0 vs ARKANSAS: 3 (Pete Maravich Assembly Center) In a three set match against No. 13 Arkansas, the Tigers suffered its first home loss in its SEC contest this season at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson led the Tigers with 16 kills, followed by outside hitter Sanaa Dotson with 11 kills. With 31 assists, 10 digs, three kills, and one block, setter Maddie Waak had her fifth double-double this season.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgVGlnZXJzIGRyb3BwZWQgYW4gU0VDIG1hdGNoIHZlcnN1cyBO by4gMTMgQXJrYW5zYXMgaW4gc3RyYWlnaHQgc2V0cy48YnI+PGJyPvCfk4Q6 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wVnlxQ1kzVzFtIj5odHRwczovL3Qu Y28vcFZ5cUNZM1cxbTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzJyQ295 WklDUk8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8yckNveVpJQ1JPPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IExTVSBWb2xsZXliYWxsIChAbHN1dm9sbGV5YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9sc3V2b2xsZXliYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzA5 NzU1NTY2MzQ2OTgxNTY4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIg NSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

10/8- LSU: 0 vs TENNESSEE: 3 (Thompson-Boling Arena) On Sunday afternoon at the Thompson-Boling Arena, LSU was defeated by Tennessee in a three set match. Sanaa Dotson led the Tigers with nine kills and hit .348 on 23 attacks and one error. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi followed with seven kills and outside hitter Jurnee Robinson with five. Robinson also added a team-high of eight digs and one block.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj434oOjIFRpZ2VycyBBcmUgT24gVGhlIEJvYXJkIFRvZGF5IEZvciBL aWxsczxicj48YnI+4oaSIERvdHNvbiAtIDY8YnI+4oaSIEFud3VzaSAtIDYg PGJyPuKGkiBSb2JpbnNvbiAtIDUgPGJyPuKGkiBMZWUgLSAzIDxicj7ihpIg RGVtcHMgLSAyPGJyPuKGkiBFY2h0ZXIgLSAxIDxicj7ihpIgUm9iZXJzb24g LSAxIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9oUXJycXBWMlcyIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vaFFycnFwVjJXMjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMU1UgVm9sbGV5 YmFsbCAoQGxzdXZvbGxleWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vbHN1dm9sbGV5YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcxMTA4MDQ2MjEyNTM0MzAx MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

SOCCER

10/5 - LSU: 0 vs SOUTH CAROLINA: 1 (Stone Stadium) By a score of 1-0, the LSU Soccer Team fell to No. 13 South Carolina at Stone Stadium Thursday night. Goalkeeper Mollee Swift had four saves on the night. Midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir tallied two shots and forward Mollie Baker led with three but none were able to find the net.



“I am disappointed with the result because I think we deserved to get something out of the game, but I am happy with the performance and the team morale throughout the match tonight. I thought Mollie Baker was fantastic for us in her midfield role, but she also created our best chance of the game when she moved into an attacking role and had a great run down the left and narrowly missed as she cut inside onto her right foot for a powerful shot.” — LSU head coach Sian Hudson

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBmcm9tIENvbHVtYmlhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dlYXV4VGlnZXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR2VhdXhUaWdlcnM8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Byb3ZlSXQ/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQcm92ZUl0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vejByUHJuYVpERyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3ow clBybmFaREc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTFNVIFNvY2NlciAoQExTVVNvY2Nl cikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MU1VTb2NjZXIvc3Rh dHVzLzE3MTAwOTc2Mzc3MjA5MDM5NTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ T2N0b2JlciA2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

10/8 - LSU:1 vs TENNESSEE: 0 (LSU Soccer Stadium) The LSU Soccer Team defeated the Tennessee Volunteers for the first time in the regular season since 2011 by a score of 1-0 on Sunday afternoon. The game winner was scored by Ava Galligan in the 51st minute on a shot from inside the box. Defensively, Mollee Swift led the Tigers with seven saves.

“We talked before the game about giving the fans something to cheer about, and I thought the players in the second half certainly did that. I want to give the fans a big shout out. It was amazing to have the band there and the atmosphere was amazing.” — Sian Hudson

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdW5kYXkgTmlnaHQgRHViIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94 RUxHN1Q5TEtQIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veEVMRzdUOUxLUDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBMU1UgU29jY2VyIChATFNVU29jY2VyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xTVVNvY2Nlci9zdGF0dXMvMTcxMTE1ODE4NzY4 NzAxODkxOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDgsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

MEN'S TENNIS

10/6 - Golden Eagle Fall Invitational Brock Anderson and Alessio Vasquez secured three wins for the Tigers in Hattiesburg concluding the first day of the Golden Eagle Fall Invitational. Anderson defeated Tulane Sophomore William Kesterson 6-2, 6-0. Vasquez competed in a singles match against Billy Suarez, also from Tulane and won 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. Anderson and Vasquez also teamed up against Matthew and Mark Armbruste, from University of New Orleans, in doubles and defeated them 7-5.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EYXkgMyBJbiBGdWxsIFN3aW5nITxicj48YnI+4pyFQW5kZXJzb24v VmFzcXVleiBkZWYuIFJhZmFlbCBkZSBBbGJhL1dpbGxpYW0gS2VzdGVyc29u IChUdWxhbmUpIDYtNCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veGNkSjNiWDNU SyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3hjZEozYlgzVEs8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg TFNVIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBUZW5uaXMgKEBMU1VUZW5uaXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTFNVVGVubmlzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzExMDgxMTg2 MjgwMjI3MjI3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgOCwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

WOMEN'S TENNIS

10/7 - ITA Southern Regional Aran Teixidó Garcia, Anita Sahdiieva and Kinaa Graham will be attending the singles quarterfinals of 2023 ITA Southern Regional on Saturday on the championship courts of the LSU Tennis Complex. Sahdiieva took down South Alabama’s Nikola Novotna in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3, on her way to the quarterfinal round. Garcia earned a win over Mississippi State’s Briana Crowley and her spot in the quarterfinal. In the final single match of the afternoon, Graham faced Alabama’s Anna Parkhomenko. Parkjomoenko fought very well but Graham clinched the match in a third set victory to push her to the quarterfinals.



10/8 - ITA Southern Regional Quarterfinals In singles, Aran Teixidó Garcia, Aniita Sahdiieva and Kinaa Graham advanced to the semifinal round for the LSUS women's tennis team. While double duo Sahdiieva/Graham and Garcia/Florentine Dekkers also punched their tickets to Monday's semifinal round. Graham took on Alabama’s Margaux Maquet. The second set went to Graham, 6-3 who won and advanced to Monday's Semifinal. No. 2 seed in the region, Garcia, picked up a straight set win over Ava Hrastar of Ole Miss. to advance. Sahdiieva took on Ole Miss’ Ludmila Kareisova. Kareisova was ranked top seed in the bracket, but Sahdiieva took an early lead and kept it to advance to the semifinals. In doubles, Dekkers and Garcia faced UAB’s Mackenzie White and Vanessa Mellynchuk. They booked their spot in the semifinal by winning 8-4. Sahdiieva and Graham faced SEC opposition Kelsey Mize and Emma Kette of Ole Miss, they went on to win 8-4 to advance to Monday’s semifinal round.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZW1pcyBib3VuZCBpbiBkb3VibGVzLiBBcmFuIGFuZCBGbG8gdGFr ZSBjYXJlIG9mIGJ1c2luZXNzIGluIHRoZSBxdWFydGVyZmluYWxzITxicj48 YnI+4pyFIEdhcmNpYS9EZWtrZXJzIGRlZi4gTWFja2VuemllIFdoaXRlL1Zh bmVzc2EgTWVsbHluY2h1ayAoVUFCKSA4LTQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2VYZWd0OVk0OEIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lWGVndDlZNDhCPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IExTVSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBUZW5uaXMgKEBMU1V3dGVu KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xTVXd0ZW4vc3RhdHVz LzE3MTExMzI3MTA3NTA1NDc5OTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0 b2JlciA4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

SWIMMING & DIVING

10/7 Men LSU 144 vs UTAH 156 (Ute Natatorium) The men fell to Utah in a dual meet in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Tigers won the 200-yard medley relays with 6-foot-8 Croatian swimmer Jere Hribar overtaking the lead on the final leg. Hribar also won the 50-yard freestyle. Jacob Pishko picked up his first individual win at LSU winning the 1000-yard free with a time of 9:28.91. Pishko also touched the wall first in the 500-yard freestyle, clocking a time of 4:32.06. Team captain Mitch Mason won both breaststroke events with winning times of 55.17 in the 100-yard breaststroke and 2:03.19 in the 200-yard breaststroke. Griffin Curtis won the 100-yard backstroke.

10/7 Women LSU 132.5 vs UTAH 167.5 (Ute Natatorium) The women's team also fell short in the Dual meet against Utah. During LSU’s strong first half of the meet, the Tigers got wins in the 200-yard freestyle from Megan Barnes. Katarina Milutinovich won the 100-yard and 200-yard backstroke events as well as the 100-yard freestyle. Sofia Sartori took first place in the 200-yard butterfly (2:03.28), while Hannah Bellina picked up the win in the 100-yard butterfly (57.64). Michaela de Villiers each won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.62.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgYmVzdCBwaG90b3MgZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xTVXBpeD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATFNVcGl4 PC9hPiBkdXJpbmcgb3VyIHRpbWUgaW4gVXRhaDxicj48YnI+8J+TuCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTXNOWjhwV1JxSyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL01z Tlo4cFdScUs8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9zMVVLeG5mYld3 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vczFVS3huZmJXdzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBM U1UgU3dpbW1pbmcgJmFtcDsgRGl2aW5nIChATFNVU3dpbURpdmUpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTFNVU3dpbURpdmUvc3RhdHVzLzE3 MTE0NDM1MTAwNjEzOTIzNDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2Jl ciA5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

FOOTBALL

10/7 - LSU: 49 vs MISSOURI: 39 (Faurot Field) The No. 23 Tigers left Faurot Field with a 49-39 win over No. 21 Missouri on Saturday. Quarterback Jayden Daniels finished with 15-of-21 for 259 yards passing, 130 yards rushing and four total touchdowns. Malik Nabers had six catches for 146 yards and a touchdown, averaging 24.3 yards per completion. Brian Thomas, Mason Taylor, and Logan Diggs also found the end zone as well. Diggs set a new career high in rushing yards (134) on 24 carries to go along with the touchdown.

“Proud of my football team. It starts with our players and their ability to go out on the field and effect change from last week. They were much more physical. There’s certainly things we need to do better, but we were playing a really good football team.” — Brian Kelly

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0IEtpZCA1IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v SmF5RF9fNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmF5RF9fNTwvYT4gaXMg dGhlIFNFQyBPZmZlbnNpdmUgUGxheWVyIG9mIHRoZSBXZWVrIGZvciB0aGUg dGhpcmQgdGltZSB0aGlzIHNlYXNvbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v bFhEVENHRjh6ciI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xYRFRDR0Y4enI8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgTFNVIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATFNVZm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTFNVZm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTE0 MTExOTk3Njg5OTgwMzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA5 LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Upcoming LSU Sports Schedule for 10/9 - 10/15

VOLLEYBALL 10/13 - LSU vs TEXAS A&M (Maravich Center) 8:00 PM CT 10/15- LSU vs GEORGIA (Stegman Coliseum) 1:00 PM CT SOCCER 10/13 - LSU vs ALABAMA (Alabama Soccer Stadium) 7:00 PM CT

WOMENS GOLF 10/9 - ILLINI WOMEN'S INVITATIONAL (Medinah CC) 8:30 AM CT 10/10 - ILLINI WOMEN'S INVITATIONAL (Medinah CC) 9:00 AM CT MENS GOLF 10/9- JACKSON T. STEPHENS CUP (STROKE PLAY) (Trinity Forest GC) 8:00 AM CT 10/10- JACKSON T. STEPHENS CUP (STROKE PLAY, DAY 2) (Trinity Forest GC) TBA 10/11- JACKSON T. STEPHENS CUP (STROKE PLAY, DAY 3) (Trinity Forest GC) TBA