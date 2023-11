MEN'S BASKETBALL

10/30 - LSU: 132 vs LOUISIANA CHRISTIAN: 44 In the first exhibition game inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the LSU Tigers defeated Louisiana Christian 132-44. Leading the Tigers in purple and gold was Jordan Wright. During his debut, Wright registered 22 points, five steals, three assists and rebounds. Following is Tyrell Ward with 19 points and Mwani Wilkinson with 17 points. By the end of the night the Tigers forced 21 turnovers scoring 39 points, totaled 39 assists, and recorded 11 steals and had seven blocks.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

11/1 - LSU: 121 vs LOYOLA: 36 The Tigers finished their final exhibition with a 121-36 sweep over Loyola (N.O) Wednesday night. All 13 of the Tigers scored, freshman Mikaylah Williams led with 20 points adding three rebounds and three assists. Returning playmaker Flau’jae Johnson followed with 15 points, Aalyah Del Rosario scored 16, Hailey Van Lith with 13 points and five assists, Last-Tear Poa and Aneesah Morrow with 12 and 11, and returner Angel Reese scored ten points.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

11/4 - LSU at FLORIDA STATE WITH ALABAMA A tri-team meet took place inside the Morcom Aquatic Center Saturday with the LSU swimming and diving team falling to FSU and Alabama. Jacob Pishko ranks No. 2 in LSU history for the 1000-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 9:06.92. Pishko also claimed third place in the 500 free and second place in the 200-yard butterfly with times of 4:28.77 and 1:48.29. LSU also showed several strong swims including Senior team captain Mitch Mason placing second in the 200-breaststroke with a time of 2:01.02 and first in the 100-breast with a time of 54.60. Zayne Danielewicz and Helle Tuxen both won on the three-meter springboard. Danielewicz with a score of 343.55 and Tuxen with a score of 314.00.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ONVGFsbGFoYXNzZWUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL091 MVFRNlVjNWoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PdTFRUTZVYzVqPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IExTVSBTd2ltbWluZyAmYW1wOyBEaXZpbmcgKEBMU1VTd2ltRGl2 ZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MU1VTd2ltRGl2ZS9z dGF0dXMvMTcyMDU5ODc2MDU1NDY0Nzk0MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

MEN'S TENNIS

11/3 - HAGEDORN HIDDEN DUAL (Day 1)





Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZGUiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaW5nbGVzOjxicj48YnI+4pyFU3RvdXBlIGRlZi4gTWlsYWRpbm92 acSHIChCYXlsb3IpIDItNiA2LTIgNi0yPGJyPuKchUp1bGllbiBkZWYuIEJy ZXlzYWNoIDYtMyA3LTYgKDMpKEJheWxvcik8YnI+4pyFS29jaCBkZWYuIEZy YW50emVuIDctNSA0LTYgNi0zIChCYXlsb3IpPGJyPuKchUJyb2NrIGRlZi4g S3VlaG5lIDYtMiA2LTIgKFNhbiBEaWVnbyk8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMU1UgTWVu JiMzOTtzIFRlbm5pcyAoQExTVVRlbm5pcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MU1VUZW5uaXMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjA2NTAyMjAwNzIwMTgy MTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

11/4 - HAGEDORN HIDDEN DUAL (Day 2)



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaW5nbGVzOjxicj48YnI+4pyFUnVkeSBkZWYuIENhYnJlcmEtQmVs bG8gNi0wIDYtMiAoQXJpem9uYSk8YnI+4pyFQ2hlbiBkZWYuIFJvemluIDct NSAzLTYgNi00IChBcml6b25hKTxicj7inIVCcm9jayBkZWYuIFBhZGdoYW0g Ni0yIDItNiA2LTMgKEFyaXpvbmEpPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTFNVIE1lbiYjMzk7 cyBUZW5uaXMgKEBMU1VUZW5uaXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTFNVVGVubmlzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIwOTQyMDA2NDM0Njk3MjU1P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

11/5 - HAGEDORN HIDDEN DUAL (Day 3)



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZmluYWwgZGF5IG9mIHRoZSBIYWdlZG9ybiBIaWRkZW4gRHVh bCBpcyBjb21wbGV0ZSBmb3IgdGhlIFRpZ2VycyE8YnI+PGJyPuKchUNoZW4g ZGVmLiBEaWF6IDYtMSA24oCTMyAoVGVubmVzc2VlKTxicj7inIVHZW9yZ2Ug ZGVmLiBMaSA3LTYgNy02IChUZW5uZXNzZWUpPGJyPuKchUJyb2NrIGRlZi4g TmV3dG9uIDYtMyA2LTQgKFRlbm5lc3NlZSk8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMU1UgTWVu JiMzOTtzIFRlbm5pcyAoQExTVVRlbm5pcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MU1VUZW5uaXMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjEyNzI0MzM0MzExNTUw NDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

WOMEN'S TENNIS

11/1 - ITA NATIONAL FALL CHAMPIONSHIPS Freshman Kinaa Graham for the LSU women's tennis team was defeated by Ayanna Alki of South Carolina by a score of 6-3,6-2 inside the Barnes Tennis Center, at the ITA National Fall Championship on Wednesday. 11/2 - DAY TWO ITA NATIONAL FALL CHAMPIONSHIPS The LSU Freshman Kinaa Graham's strong run to the championships came to an end Thursday after she was defeated in the consultation round at the ITA NATIONAL FALL CHAMPIONSHIPS. Graham played three sets against Selma Cadar of Maryland. Graham took over the first set, 6-3 but Cadar followed with a strong win to extend the match. The final set went to Cadar with a 6-4 win.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmFoYW0gZmFsbHMgaW4gdGhyZWUgc2V0cyBpbiBoZXIgY29uc29s YXRpb24gcm91bmQgb2YgMTYgbWF0Y2h1cC48YnI+PGJyPkl0IGJyaW5ncyBh biBlbmQgdG8gYSBzdGVsbGFyIGZhbGwgY2FtcGFpZ24gZm9yIHRoZSBmcmVz aG1hbiwgd2hvIGxlZCB0aGUgdGVhbSB3aXRoIGEgc3RlbGxhciAxMi01IHJl Y29yZCBhY3Jvc3MgZm91ciB0b3VybmFtZW50cy4gPGJyPjxicj7inJbvuI8g R3JhaGFtIGZlbGwgdG8gU2VsbWEgQ2FkYXIgKE1BUlkpIDYtMywgMy02LCA0 LTYgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3pROXk1NjVuQmwiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS96UTl5NTY1bkJsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IExTVSBXb21lbiYj Mzk7cyBUZW5uaXMgKEBMU1V3dGVuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0xTVXd0ZW4vc3RhdHVzLzE3MjAxNzc1ODc1MzAzOTk5OTc/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

VOLLEYBALL

11/1 - LSU: 2 vs OLE MISS: 3 LSU fell to Ole Miss in five sets Wednesday night at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center. Outside Jurnee Robinson led the Tigers with 19 kills, two aces, and three blocks. Right side Ellie Etcher had 13 kills and Paige Flickenger had her first double-double of the season and 18th of her career with 12 kills and 17 digs. Setter Maddie Waak also logged a double-double against Ole Miss with 33 assists and 14 digs, making it her sixth this season. Setter Emily Mitter totaled 19 assists, but her third assist of the night was No. 2,000 in her career.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgVGlnZXJzIGZvdWdodCBoYXJkIGluIE94Zm9yZC48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBMU1UgVm9sbGV5YmFsbCAoQGxzdXZvbGxleWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbHN1dm9sbGV5YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcy MDIzMjQ0NDgxMTUwNTcxND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJl ciAzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

11/5- LSU: 3 vs ALABAMA: 1 In a four set match against Alabama, the LSU volleyball team took home the win Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Jurnee Robinson had a match-high 14 kills, adding 11 digs, two aces and two digs. Folling is right side Ellie Etcher with 13 kills, middle blocker Anita Anwusi with nine and a career-high of four aces. With the win against Alabama, it is LSU’s fifth consecutive win in the all-time series, including two wins this season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaW5zIGluIHRoZSBQTUFDIGFsd2F5cyBoaXQgZGlmZmVyZW50IDxi cj48YnI+VGhlIFRpZ2VycyBkZWZlYXRlZCBBbGFiYW1hIHRvZGF5IDMtMSEg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05vd1dlUHJv d2w/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNOb3dXZVBy b3dsPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9HZWF1eFRpZ2Vycz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0dlYXV4VGlnZXJzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28va0x3 ZXpZdFZiSCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2tMd2V6WXRWYkg8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgTFNVIFZvbGxleWJhbGwgKEBsc3V2b2xsZXliYWxsKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xzdXZvbGxleWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3 MjEyODgwMzAwNTk2ODgxMDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1i ZXIgNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

FOOTBALL

11/4 - LSU: 28 vs ALABAMA: 42 The LSU Tigers fell to Alabamba 42-28 at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night. “They didn’t play mistake-free,” Head Coach Brian Kelly said. “There were too many missed tackles, we had too many drops, we had a turnover, and that’s just not good enough.” The LSU offense accounted for 478 total yards. Quarterback Jayden Daniels ended the first quarter with three total touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing). Malik Nabers made his 1,000 receiving yard mark in his LSU career after connecting on a 64-yard touchdown pass from Daniels. “Good is not good enough,” Kelly said. “We played good tonight. But you have to play elite when you are on the road playing a top-10 team. We just didn’t reach that elite level tonight.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaWdlcnMgaW4gdGhlIHBvbGxzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9wRXZrQ2JUVkw4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcEV2a0NiVFZMODwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMU1UgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBMU1Vmb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MU1Vmb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcy MTI0MjI5MDcyOTk0NzYyNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJl ciA1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

UPCOMING SCHEDULE