VOLLEYBALL

10/13 - LSU: 1 vs TEXAS A&M: 3 Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, LSU Volleyball Team fell short to Texas A&M in a four set match. Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson led the Tigers overall with 14 kills and a season high of 17 digs. Along with her second double double of the season, Robinson also had a season-high three aces, three blocks, and a couple assists. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi followed with nine kills, outside hitter Sanaa Dotson and right-side Jade Demps also contributed with six kills each.

10/15- LSU: 1 vs GEORGIA: 3 LSU fell to Georgia in a four set match (22-25, 28-26, 21-25, 22-25) Sunday afternoon at Stegman Coliseum. Despite the loss, LSU reached double-figure blocks at 11 for the fifth time this season. Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson finished with a match-high of 21 kills, her second consecutive double double and a season-high two solo blocks. Outside hitter Paige Flickinger had a season-high of nine kills, middle blocker Alexa Roberson with eight and Anita Anwusi with seven. Anwusi also recorded a season high of seven blocks. Setters Maddie Waak and Emily Mitter had 27 and 21 assists. It is Mitter's 30th double-double of her career but first with the Tigers.

SOCCER

10/13 - LSU: 1 vs ALABAMA: 4 The LSU Soccer team was defeated by Alabama on Friday night inside the Alabama Soccer Stadium by a score of 4-1. Forward Taylor Dobles scored in the 10th minute inside the box for LSU. In the 21st minute Crimson Tide tied the score up. Alabama continued the lead in the 47th minute making the score 3-1. Crimson Tide made their final goal of the night in the 59th minute from a Brooke Steere header. “Really disappointed with the result after a great start by the team. It was a great transition goal, with Ava Galligan playing in her strike partner Taylor Dobles for a great finish to give us the go-ahead goal. All credit to Alabama for their response after that and they were worthy of their lead at half time. The goal they scored right after the break was a sucker punch and we struggled to get going after that.”

“Really disappointed with the result after a great start by the team. It was a great transition goal, with Ava Galligan playing in her strike partner Taylor Dobles for a great finish to give us the go-ahead goal. All credit to Alabama for their response after that and they were worthy of their lead at half time. The goal they scored right after the break was a sucker punch and we struggled to get going after that.” — Sian Hudson

WOMEN'S GOLF

10/9 - ILLINI WOMEN'S INVITATIONAL At the Illini Women’s Invitational, LSU Women's Golf team Latanna Stone and Ingrid Lindblad, finished the first 36 holes in the lead at the Medinah Golf Club outside Chicago on Monday. Stone had rounds of 69-70 and Lindblad posted 67-72, both tied for the lead as part of a quartet of golfers. Lindblad and Stone each had nine birdies on the day. With a tournament best of 40 birdies of the 36 holes LSU leads the field in all three-hole categories. 10/10 - ILLINI WOMEN'S INVITATIONAL DAY 2 The LSU Women's Golf team had a dominating performance as they won the team title at the Illini Women’s Invitational at the famed Medinah Country Club outside Chicago. It was the Tigers first win of the year and its second top two in three fall tournaments. Grad students Latanna Stone and Ingrid Lindblad of LSU were co-medalists at 9-under par 207. Stone had rounds of 69-70-68, while Lindblad posted rounds of 67-72-68.



MEN'S GOLF

10/9- JACKSON T. STEPHENS CUP (STROKE PLAY) LSU men's golf team set the standard high as they started off the opening round of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup in Dallas at the Trinity Forest Golf Club. The Tigers finished the day in 4th place on the leaderboard and just 4-strokes back from second place. Connor Gaunt led the Tigers through round one after his first nine holes that included four birdies and an eagle. Lance Yates also fired the lowest round of his career in round one with a 5-under 67 in his third event with LSU. Also some big plays from Jay Mendell who finished his first 18 at 4-under 68 that saw three straight birdies on holes. Noah McWilliams started his day with five straight birdies and an eagle. 10/10- JACKSON T. STEPHENS CUP (STROKE PLAY, DAY 2) The LSU men’s golf team finished in fourth place after three rounds of stroke play at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. Connor Gaunt was the only other Tiger to finish under par in round two. With four birdies, Gaunt tied for third overall at 13-under 203. Sophomore Luke Haskew finished 7-under 209 and 16th as an individual. In his final round, Freshman Jay Mendell finished tied for 24th at 4-under 212 10/11- JACKSON T. STEPHENS CUP (STROKE PLAY, DAY 3) On the final day of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup in Dallas at the Trinity Forest Golf club, the Tigers fall to SMU. Lance Yates was the only Tiger to take a win in the matchup. Yates took down Chaz Aurilla, conceding a hole all day and was up five.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

10/9 - ITA SOUTHERN REGIONAL- SEMIFINALS Kinaa Graham and Anita Sahdiieva, from the LSU women's tennis team, advanced into the finals of the 2023 ITA Women’s Southern Regional inside the LSU Tennis Complex. In the second semi-final match of the day, it was a rare LSU vs. LSU matchup. Graham faced Sahdiieva and was able to defeat her in the second set 6-1 to advance to Tuesday’s final round. ITA Southern Regional – Doubles Semifinals Graham and Sahdiieva were back on the court as teammates taking on Alabama’s Sedlackova and Margaux Maquet. The intensity from the singles play carried over to the doubles matchup. Only dropping only one game in a 6-1 win to advance to the doubles final. 10/10 - ITA SOUTHERN REGIONAL Kinaa Graham finished runner up in the singles draw in the ITA Southern Regional on Tuesday inside the LSU Tennis Complex. Graham faced graduate student Petra Sedlackova of Alabama in the singles final. Sedlackova took an early lead and went on to claim the ITA Southern Regional singles title for the first time in her career. Despite the loss, as a runner up, Graham qualifies for the ITA Fall National Championships, one of the most prestigious tournaments hosted by the ITA. ITA Southern Regional – Doubles Finals For Doubles, Graham returned to the court with Sahdiieva in the afternoon as they took on Mississippi State’s pairing Alexandra Mikhailuk and Athina Pitta. The Bulldogs finished strong with a 10-5 win to secure the doubles titles, the first regional title for both athletes. The runner-up finish sees the duo qualify for the ITA Fall National Championships.

MEN'S TENNIS

10/12- ITA SOUTHERN REGIONAL The LSU Men’s Tennis team began their play at the ITA Southern Regionals at Auburn. Charles Hobbs faced University of New Orleans David Tesic. Hobbs fell to Tesic 4-6, 0-6. Brock Anderson defeated Lucius Soller of Jacksonville State in a tough match but fell to Sandeep Mohandoss (Samford) in his second match. Alessio Vasquez defeated Martin Schwartzman (Samford), securing the win for the Tigers today. 10/13- ITA SOUTHERN REGIONAL The Tigers secured four singles wins and two wins in doubles on day two of the ITA Southern Regionals today in Auburn. Alessio Vasquez faced Xavier Sard Marti from Jacksonville State and won 6-0, 3-6, 10-5. Ben Koch won his first match of the day against North Alabama’s Nazar Fedoryshyn. Julien Penzlin and Vasil Dimitrov of University of Louisiana-Lafayette were the final match for the round . Penzlin defeated Dimitrov 6-4, 4-6, 10-7. Doubles Round of 64 The first doubles match was played by Dong and Latinovic who defeated UNO duo Marcel Volz and Matthew Armbruster 6-3. The second doubles match for the Tigers were played by Brock Anderson and Ben Koch. They defeated Harry Collins and Kotaro Matsumura from Nicholls 6-1 10/14- ITA SOUTHERN REGIONAL Singles Main – Round of 256 Julien Penzlin, Welsh Hotard, and George Stoupe all gained a win for the Tigers in the singles main round of day three of the ITA Southern Regionals in Auburn. Penzlin faced Omar Morsy from Nicholls State University and defeated Morsy 6-2, 6-4. Hotard competed against University of Louisiana’s Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez. George defeated Chetanna Amadike of Alabama A&M 0-6, 6-1, 6-1. 10/15- ITA SOUTHERN REGIONAL Three of the Tigers for LSU men's tennis team competed in singles on day four of the ITA Southern Regionals today in Auburn. Julien Penzlin faced Petar Jovanovic of Mississippi State but fell to Jovanovic 3-6, 3-6. Stefan Latinovic also suffered a loss against a Mississippi State player as well. Latinovic also competed against Benito Sanchez Martinez, losing 4-6, 4-6. Rudy Ceccon did gain a win for the Tigers as he defeated Auburn’s William Nolan.

WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

10/13 - ARTURO BARRIOS INVITATIONAL At the Arturo Barrios Invitational at the Dale Watts XC Course in College Station, Texas, LSU women's cross country finished 10th. Lorena Rangel-Batres led the way with a 15th-place finish along with a new PR of 220:07.8. Ella Chesnut placed 46th with a time of 20:34.6 (PR) and Michaela Rose in 48th with a time of 20:39.2.

MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

10/13 - ARTURO BARRIOS INVITATIONAL LSUs men's cross country team placed 29th out of 39 schools on Friday at the Arturo Barrios Invitational. Jack Wallace (105th, 24:42.4), Dyllon Nimmers (183rd, 25:16.6), and Casey Goetschel (198th, 25:23.6) were the top three finishers for the men.

WOMEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING

10/12 - LSU: 149 vs Arkansas: 151 (LSU Natatorium) For the home opener Thursday inside the LSU Natatorium, the LSU women's swim team fell to Arkansas. Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, for the Tigers, claimed first place in both the one-meter and three-meter. LSU also finished the women’s only meet in the 400-yard freestyle relay, with a final time of 3:22.74. Sofia Sartori held strong in th4e second half for LSU with a win in the 200-yard backstroke. Jenna Bridges joined Sartori finishing with a time of 4:58.01. by touching the wall first in the 500-yard freestyle.

FOOTBALL

10/14 - LSU: 48 vs AUBURN: 18 A dominating 48-18 win over Auburn in Tiger Stadium is LSU’s second-largest margin of victory over Auburn in series history. Jayden Daniels and the LSU offense registered 563 total yards on Saturday night, 325 coming through the air and 238 via the ground. Logan Diggs, running back, led with 97 yards and a touchdown. Senior Kyran Lacy averaged 27.8 yards per reception with 111 yards on just four catches with a touchdown.



“Proud of our guys and the development of our team. We played really well. Got off to a good start. That’s a good football team that we beat tonight, and we beat them in a manner that doesn’t happen quite often.” — Brian Kelly

