The Week That Was in LSU Sports: 11/13 - 11/19
BASEBALL
11/17 - The Purple-Gold World Series
In Game 1 of the LSU Baseball Fall World Series, seven innings were played as the Purple defeated Gold, 2-1 in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
For the Purple, redshirt freshman Nic Bronzini fired seven strikeouts while allowing no hits.
Pitcher Sam Dutton for the Gold recorded three strikeouts. Right-handers Kade Woods, Dylan Thompson and Will Hellmers also pitched for the Gold.
Right fielder Paxton Kling was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning which narrowed the gap and ended with a score of 2-1.
Notable Outings
Ryan Kucherak 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI
Ethan Frey 1-2, BB
Mac Bingham 1-2, BB
Nic Bronzini 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 7 Ks
Will Hellmers 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 Ks
Sam Dutton 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 Ks
11/19 - The Purple-Gold World Series
The Purple posted a 3-2 win in Game 2 of the LSU Baseball Fall World Series at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Right-handers Christian Little and Aiden Moffett combined for 10 strikeouts in five innings for the Purple. They grabbed the lead from right fielder Jake Brown and shortstop Michael Braswell.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
11/16 - LSU: 67 vs DAYTON: 70
In the opening round of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic Thursday at TD Arena, LSU lost to Dayton 70-67.
Jalen Reed led the Tigers with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Tyrell Ward scored 12 points, while Will Baker had 10 points.
Coach Matt McMahon during the post-game of the LSU Sports Radio Network:
On the intensity of the team…
11/17 - LSU: 66 vs NORTH TEXAS: 62
The LSU Tigers basketball team had a win over North Texas, 66-62 at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic Friday here at TD Arena.
There were 22 lead changes and nine ties during the game on Friday.
Will Baker had 16 points while Derek Fountain had 14 points and a team best seven rebounds. Jordan Wright had 12 points and six rebounds.
11/19 - LSU: 86 vs WAKE FOREST: 80
In the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, LSU defeated Wake Forest in overtime 86-80 to win the fifth place game late Sunday afternoon at TD Arena.
Will Baker led LSU with 23 points and eight rebounds (six offensive). Following is Jordan Wright with 15 points and Jalen Reed had double figures with 12, including four blocks.
LSU shot 40.8 percent (29-of-71) and made 7-of-18 three-point attempts. LSU was 21-of-31 at the line.
Coach Matt McMahon during the post-game of the LSU Sports Radio Network:
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
11/14 - LSU: 109 vs Kent State: 79
Mikaylah Williams had a sensational performance scoring a new career high 42 points in Tuesday's midday game against Kent State. Williams shot 15-of-20 from the field and went 5-of-8 from behind the arc. She also had seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.
With her 42 points, she set the LSU freshman record and became just the 11th player in program history to total over 40 points and the first since Cornelia Gayden set the LSU scoring record with 49 points in 1995.
11/17 - LSU: 73 vs SOUTHEASTERN: 50
Inside the Pride Roofing University Center of 7,500 to see Coach Mulkey in her homecoming, LSU defeated Southeastern 73-50.
Flau’Jae Johnson led the Tigers past Southeastern as she secured her first double-double of the season. Johnson led all scorers with 17 points with 11 rebounds and 4 steals.
“Flau’Jae is recovering from the flu and she’s come off the bench like a superstar,” Coach Mulkey said. “That’s what I tell kids all the time – it’s not about starting, it’s about production. She was our spark against Kent State. She was our spark tonight.”
Mikaylah Williams dropped 13 after breaking the LSU freshman scoring record on Tuesday earlier this week. Hailey Van Lith followed with 12. Last-Tear Poa broke a record of her own as she had a career-high six rebounds.
CROSS COUNTRY
11/18 - NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS (W)
Ella Chestnut finished 196th overall at the NCAA XC Championships, hosted at the Panorama Farms Cross Country Course in Charlottesville, Va.
Finishing the race with a time of 21:28.7 in 196th place, this race made her just the third in program history to compete at the women’s NCAA Championship, marking a historical feat very early in the sophomore’s career.
“This meet is so different than every other meet because you have around 250 elite folks, and if you don’t get a really good start, it’s hard to fight your way back into the race,” said LSU cross country coach Houston Franks. “She fought and fought but could never get out of the churn, so-to-speak, with so many runners of high quality. It happens often the first time people run at this meet, no matter how many times you warn them.”
SWIMMING AND DIVING
11/15 -11/17 - ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL (Bryan-College Station)
The LSU men finished in second place by collecting 991.5 points, while the LSU women came in third with 686 points on the final day of the Art Adamson Invitational in Bryan-College Station.
The prelims began Wednesday with diving which consisted of a final only. Jacob Pishko placed second and at No. 3 all-time in the mile with a time of 15:05.86.
Sofia Sartor in the 200-yard back ranks sixth in school history for the event finishing with a time of 1:55.68. Sartor was then put at No. 3 on the all-time LSU list when she finished in the 200-fly by touching the wall second with a time of 1:55.24.
In the relays, the LSU women secured the victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a final time of 3:15.66. The LSU men’s squad followed suit by winning the event with a time of 2:52.95.
In the men's diving, Carson Paul won the event with a score of 408.05 and Thomas Dowling placed 4th with a score of 308.40.
VOLLEYBALL
11/17 - LSU: 0 vs TENNESSEE: 3
Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, LSU fell to No. 8 Tennessee 3-0.
Jurnee Robinson finished with a match-high 15 kills accounting for five digs and one block. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi followed with 6 kills, turned in a career-high of six aces, had one dig and one block.
11/19 - LSU: 0 vs AUBURN: 3
LSU lost to Auburn 3-0, Sunday afternoon at Neville Arena.
Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson led LSU with nine kills with a .529 hitting percentage and added six digs and one block. Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson led LSU with 10 digs, five kills, and two blocks.
FOOTBALL
11/18 - LSU: 56 vs GEORGIA STATE: 14
LSU Tigers continued to make history in a 56-14 victory over Georgia State Saturday night in Death Valley.
Jayden Daniels had more than 500 yards of offense and eight touchdowns. LSU scored touchdowns on all eight of the possessions that Daniels was leading the offense.
“It was a great performance again by our offense,” Head Coach Brian Kelly said after the game. “Eight possessions, eight touchdowns; what more could you say? It’s been exciting to watch and I hope everyone enjoyed the efficiency in which they operated.”
Malik Nabers (140), Brian Thomas Jr. (103) and Kyren Lacy (101) joined the trio of Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. of going over 100 yards and all catching a touchdown pass.
Nabers led LSU with eight receptions and two touchdowns. Lacy also caught two touchdowns on five receptions while Thomas had one touchdown on four catches.
“Without them I wouldn’t be able to do any of this,” Daniel said of his receivers. “For them to catch the ball and be explosive after the catch, that’s something not too many people have in the country. Just the relationship and the bond we have on and off the field, it just translates to Saturdays.”
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
MEN’S BASKETBALL
11/24 - LSU vs NORTH FLORIDA Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 7:00 PM CT
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
11/20 - LSU vs TEXAS SOUTHERN Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 7:00 PM CT
11/24 - LSU vs NIAGARA George Town, Cayman Islands (John Gray Gymnasium) 12:30 PM CT
11/25 - LSU vs VIRGINIA George Town, Cayman Islands (John Gray Gymnasium) 4:00 PM CT
FOOTBALL
11/25 - LSU vs TEXAS A&M Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) 11:00 AM CT
VOLLEYBALL
11/22 - LSU vs GEORGIA Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 7:00 PM CT
11/25 - LSU vs MISSISSIPPI STATE Starkville, Miss. (Newell-Grissom Building) 2:00 PM CT