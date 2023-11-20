BASEBALL

11/17 - The Purple-Gold World Series In Game 1 of the LSU Baseball Fall World Series, seven innings were played as the Purple defeated Gold, 2-1 in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. For the Purple, redshirt freshman Nic Bronzini fired seven strikeouts while allowing no hits. Pitcher Sam Dutton for the Gold recorded three strikeouts. Right-handers Kade Woods, Dylan Thompson and Will Hellmers also pitched for the Gold. Right fielder Paxton Kling was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning which narrowed the gap and ended with a score of 2-1. Notable Outings Ryan Kucherak 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI Ethan Frey 1-2, BB Mac Bingham 1-2, BB Nic Bronzini 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 7 Ks Will Hellmers 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 Ks Sam Dutton 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 Ks

11/19 - The Purple-Gold World Series The Purple posted a 3-2 win in Game 2 of the LSU Baseball Fall World Series at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Right-handers Christian Little and Aiden Moffett combined for 10 strikeouts in five innings for the Purple. They grabbed the lead from right fielder Jake Brown and shortstop Michael Braswell.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdW5kYXkgRnVuZGF5PGJyPjxicj5QdXJwbGUgdGFrZXMgZ2FtZSB0 d28gZm9yIGEgc3dlZXAgaW4gdGhlIDIwMjMgUHVycGxlLUdvbGQgV29ybGQg U2VyaWVzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9NdURTcGdJc0lvIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTXVEU3BnSXNJbzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMU1UgQmFz ZWJhbGwgKEBMU1ViYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9MU1ViYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcyNjMyNDI1OTUyMDM4MTEwOT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

MEN'S BASKETBALL

11/16 - LSU: 67 vs DAYTON: 70 In the opening round of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic Thursday at TD Arena, LSU lost to Dayton 70-67. Jalen Reed led the Tigers with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Tyrell Ward scored 12 points, while Will Baker had 10 points. Coach Matt McMahon during the post-game of the LSU Sports Radio Network: On the intensity of the team…

“The guys played their tails off, that’s what makes it a tough pill to swallow that we couldn’t close the deal. The turnovers obviously hurt us there in the second half and some of the second shot opportunities. Even when Dayton took the lead after some unforced errors there, our guys responded and took the lead right back. I was proud of our fight and the energy and comradery we played with, just disappointed we were unable to finish the last minute there.” — Matt McMahon

11/17 - LSU: 66 vs NORTH TEXAS: 62 The LSU Tigers basketball team had a win over North Texas, 66-62 at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic Friday here at TD Arena. There were 22 lead changes and nine ties during the game on Friday. Will Baker had 16 points while Derek Fountain had 14 points and a team best seven rebounds. Jordan Wright had 12 points and six rebounds.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW1lIE91dCBhbmQgU2V0IFRoZSBUb25lIGluIEdhbWUgVHdvIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Cb290VXA/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCb290VXA8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94RmRJajU3N0ozIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20veEZkSWo1NzdKMzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMU1UgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAo QExTVUJhc2tldGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v TFNVQmFza2V0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcyNTY5NzIwOTExNzY1OTQzND9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxOCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

11/19 - LSU: 86 vs WAKE FOREST: 80 In the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, LSU defeated Wake Forest in overtime 86-80 to win the fifth place game late Sunday afternoon at TD Arena. Will Baker led LSU with 23 points and eight rebounds (six offensive). Following is Jordan Wright with 15 points and Jalen Reed had double figures with 12, including four blocks. LSU shot 40.8 percent (29-of-71) and made 7-of-18 three-point attempts. LSU was 21-of-31 at the line. Coach Matt McMahon during the post-game of the LSU Sports Radio Network:

“I was really proud of our players. I thought we showed resilience. In the first half, I thought the first team to get a stop would win the game. I hadn’t seen anything like the first 10 minutes in a long time. Then we struggled some offensively in the second half. Felt like we had won the game a couple of times, you watch a lot of basketball usually when you don’t close it out and go to overtime, you lose all that momentum and the other team finds a way to win. But I thought it really speaks to the character and toughness of our group. Really made some big-time plays in the overtime period to find a way to win the game.” — Matt McMahon

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db250aW51aW5nIHRvIFNldCB0aGUgVG9uZSDwn5OIPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0Jvb3RVcD9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Jvb3RVcDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzlteXM5RW0xZ04iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85bXlz OUVtMWdOPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IExTVSBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATFNVQmFz a2V0YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MU1VCYXNr ZXRiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzI2NjU3NTA1NjA5MzE0Nzg2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDIwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

11/14 - LSU: 109 vs Kent State: 79 Mikaylah Williams had a sensational performance scoring a new career high 42 points in Tuesday's midday game against Kent State. Williams shot 15-of-20 from the field and went 5-of-8 from behind the arc. She also had seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. With her 42 points, she set the LSU freshman record and became just the 11th player in program history to total over 40 points and the first since Cornelia Gayden set the LSU scoring record with 49 points in 1995.



11/17 - LSU: 73 vs SOUTHEASTERN: 50 Inside the Pride Roofing University Center of 7,500 to see Coach Mulkey in her homecoming, LSU defeated Southeastern 73-50. Flau’Jae Johnson led the Tigers past Southeastern as she secured her first double-double of the season. Johnson led all scorers with 17 points with 11 rebounds and 4 steals. “Flau’Jae is recovering from the flu and she’s come off the bench like a superstar,” Coach Mulkey said. “That’s what I tell kids all the time – it’s not about starting, it’s about production. She was our spark against Kent State. She was our spark tonight.” Mikaylah Williams dropped 13 after breaking the LSU freshman scoring record on Tuesday earlier this week. Hailey Van Lith followed with 12. Last-Tear Poa broke a record of her own as she had a career-high six rebounds.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5WaWN0b3J5IEZyYW1lczxicj48YnI+8J+TuCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vMzY1dkNHUlRyTSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzM2NXZDR1JUck08 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80NE9TUzZnUFBPIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vNDRPU1M2Z1BQTzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMU1UgV29tZW4m IzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQExTVXdia2IpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTFNVd2JrYi9zdGF0dXMvMTcyNjAzNzI1MzIzODI3NjU4 OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

CROSS COUNTRY

11/18 - NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS (W) Ella Chestnut finished 196th overall at the NCAA XC Championships, hosted at the Panorama Farms Cross Country Course in Charlottesville, Va. Finishing the race with a time of 21:28.7 in 196th place, this race made her just the third in program history to compete at the women’s NCAA Championship, marking a historical feat very early in the sophomore’s career. “This meet is so different than every other meet because you have around 250 elite folks, and if you don’t get a really good start, it’s hard to fight your way back into the race,” said LSU cross country coach Houston Franks. “She fought and fought but could never get out of the churn, so-to-speak, with so many runners of high quality. It happens often the first time people run at this meet, no matter how many times you warn them.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5wcm91ZCBvZiBvdXIgY3Jvc3MtY291bnRyeSBxdWVlbi4g8J+RkSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbXZxOWJBTjE4MiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL212cTliQU4xODI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTFNVIFRyYWNrICZhbXA7 IEZpZWxkIChATFNVVHJhY2tGaWVsZCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9MU1VUcmFja0ZpZWxkL3N0YXR1cy8xNzI1OTU4MjAyNzg3ODE5 ODY2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE4LCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

SWIMMING AND DIVING

11/15 -11/17 - ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL (Bryan-College Station) The LSU men finished in second place by collecting 991.5 points, while the LSU women came in third with 686 points on the final day of the Art Adamson Invitational in Bryan-College Station. The prelims began Wednesday with diving which consisted of a final only. Jacob Pishko placed second and at No. 3 all-time in the mile with a time of 15:05.86. Sofia Sartor in the 200-yard back ranks sixth in school history for the event finishing with a time of 1:55.68. Sartor was then put at No. 3 on the all-time LSU list when she finished in the 200-fly by touching the wall second with a time of 1:55.24. In the relays, the LSU women secured the victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a final time of 3:15.66. The LSU men’s squad followed suit by winning the event with a time of 2:52.95. In the men's diving, Carson Paul won the event with a score of 408.05 and Thomas Dowling placed 4th with a score of 308.40.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgd2VlayBpbiB0aGUgTG9uZSBTdGFyIFN0YXRlIDxicj48YnI+ Q2hlY2sgb3V0IHRoZSBiZXN0IHBob3RvcyBmcm9tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTFNVcGl4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBM U1VwaXg8L2E+IGR1cmluZyBvdXIgbWlkc2Vhc29uIG1lZXQgYXQgdGhlIEFy dCBBZGFtc29uIEludml0ZSE8YnI+PGJyPvCfk4QgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL3hIa1Z5Q081MVoiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94SGtWeUNPNTFaPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWENrYk1mR3ZYRSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1hDa2JNZkd2WEU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTFNVIFN3aW1taW5n ICZhbXA7IERpdmluZyAoQExTVVN3aW1EaXZlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xTVVN3aW1EaXZlL3N0YXR1cy8xNzI2NjY2NDYxNTY0 MDg4NjM0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDIwLCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

VOLLEYBALL

11/17 - LSU: 0 vs TENNESSEE: 3 Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, LSU fell to No. 8 Tennessee 3-0. Jurnee Robinson finished with a match-high 15 kills accounting for five digs and one block. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi followed with 6 kills, turned in a career-high of six aces, had one dig and one block.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgVGlnZXJzIGZhbGwgdG8gTm8uIDggVGVubmVzc2VlIGluIHN0 cmFpZ2h0IHNldHMuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTFNVIFZvbGxleWJhbGwgKEBsc3V2 b2xsZXliYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xzdXZv bGxleWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjU3MTg1MzQ2MzI5MzE0OTA/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

11/19 - LSU: 0 vs AUBURN: 3 LSU lost to Auburn 3-0, Sunday afternoon at Neville Arena. Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson led LSU with nine kills with a .529 hitting percentage and added six digs and one block. Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson led LSU with 10 digs, five kills, and two blocks.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ibHYiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BdWJ1cm4gZGVmZWF0cyBMU1UsIDMtMDwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IExTVSBW b2xsZXliYWxsIChAbHN1dm9sbGV5YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9sc3V2b2xsZXliYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzI2MzYxMjg1MjUw NzU2NjQ2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE5LCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

FOOTBALL

11/18 - LSU: 56 vs GEORGIA STATE: 14 LSU Tigers continued to make history in a 56-14 victory over Georgia State Saturday night in Death Valley. Jayden Daniels had more than 500 yards of offense and eight touchdowns. LSU scored touchdowns on all eight of the possessions that Daniels was leading the offense. “It was a great performance again by our offense,” Head Coach Brian Kelly said after the game. “Eight possessions, eight touchdowns; what more could you say? It’s been exciting to watch and I hope everyone enjoyed the efficiency in which they operated.” Malik Nabers (140), Brian Thomas Jr. (103) and Kyren Lacy (101) joined the trio of Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. of going over 100 yards and all catching a touchdown pass. Nabers led LSU with eight receptions and two touchdowns. Lacy also caught two touchdowns on five receptions while Thomas had one touchdown on four catches. “Without them I wouldn’t be able to do any of this,” Daniel said of his receivers. “For them to catch the ball and be explosive after the catch, that’s something not too many people have in the country. Just the relationship and the bond we have on and off the field, it just translates to Saturdays.”

UPCOMING SCHEDULE