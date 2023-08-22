USF’s Georgia Brown put the Bulls ahead in the 16th minute with a strong header off a corner kick. Gentiana Fanaj provided the assist on the goal. USF led the game 1-0 at the conclusion of the first half, which was a lead they would not relinquish.

The Tigers fell short in their home opener to the South Florida Bulls by a score of 1-0.

“Obviously, I’m really disappointed to lose our home opener. I felt we had some really good moments in the game, but we just didn’t capitalize. Overall, we just weren’t clinical enough in the final third with our final action, whether it be service or a shot.”

Although LSU lost the contest, Tiger Nation showed out and recorded the second highest attendance for a home opener since 2012, with 1,258 fans.

Forward Mollie Baker and midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir put on a show with strength and versatility, notching two goals each which led the Tigers to victory over the visiting Golden Eagles.

The LSU Soccer Team redeemed themselves with a 4-1 win against Southern Miss on Sunday afternoon at LSU Soccer Stadium.

“This was certainly a great response after the loss Thursday night. I think from the first whistle to the last we were the best team on the pitch, and that means something. It was great to see a full ninety-minute performance and overall, just a great team performance."

Just one minute in, the freshman forward Ava Galligan stole the ball from the defender and ran into the box. That is where USM keeper Alex Helbing made a save to deny Galligan of her first career goal.

Galligan then redeemed herself by locating an excellent pass to Baker through USM defenders. In the 8th minute Baker sprinted forward and made the first goal for the Tigers 2023 season.

The second goal in the 20th minute came from a strong attack against Jaden Humbyrd after stealing the ball from the midfield. Humbryd made a short pass to Baker, who then slotted her second goal of the game.

The first half ended with the Tigers up 2-0 on the Golden Eagles.

Into the second half, Ida Hermannsdottir recorded her first goal of the season, eighth in her career, from an assist from Baker.

LSU put up their last goal in the 70th minute after a USM foul. Hermannsdottir took the free kick. Past the USM defenders wall, the midfielder made the shot which led the Tigers to a 4-1 victory.



