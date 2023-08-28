LSU SOCCER

8/24 - LSU: 3 @ Texas: 1

Head Coach Sian Hudson and LSU defeated Texas for the first time in series history to record the program’s first Top-10 win on the road. On Thursday night the Tigers victory ended the Longhorns 11-match winning streak by a score of 3-1 at the Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field.

Taylor Dobles scored the first goal for the Tigers in the 29th minute with an assist from Ava Galligan. Ida Hermansdottir stepped up to the penalty spot for the Tigers and made it 2-0 on the night when she slotted the ball into the bottom-right corner, beating the goalkeeper on pace. The Tigers struck once again in the final moments of the first half as Dobles made it 3-0 with her second goal of the night.

8/27 - LSU: 5 vs. Southern: 0

The LSU Soccer team (3-1-0) notched their third straight victory of the year on Sunday evening as they defeated the Southern Jaguars (0-3) by a score 5-0 at the LSU Soccer Stadium.

Rammie Noel scored the Tigers first goal in the first half, which was Noel’s first of the year and the seventh of her career. The Tigers kept the same energy entering the second half as they took a 2-0 lead just minutes after the restart found by forward Britney Bertram. Twenty seconds later, as Tigers regained possession, Sage Glover wasted no time as she sent the ball into the goal to make it a 3-0 LSU lead. In just seven minutes of the second half, Jordan Johnson notched the fourth goal of the match. Mollie Baker scored the fifth and final goal of the match as she lasered a shot into the top right-hand corner to make it 5-0.



“We talked about how this was a huge game for Southern, with it being a local derby. They came out and impressed us in the first half. Overall, we had five different goal scorers for us tonight and we kept a clean sheet, which is really important to us. It’s been great to see the response since our season opener with three back-to-back wins.” — LSU Head Coach Sian Hudson

The Tigers will return Thursday, August 31, as they travel to Madison, Wisconsin to take on the Wisconsin Badgers at 7 p.m. CT at the McClimon Track/Soccer Complex.

LSU VOLLEYBALL

8/25 - LSU: 3 vs. UCLA: 2

LSU’s first victory over the storied UCLA volleyball program took place August 25 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) in a five-set match 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 21-25, 15-10. Jurnee Robinson wowed the crowd all night as she finished with a .362 hitting percentage on her 23 kills. She also added six digs, three blocks and one ace. Right side Jade Demps with a double-double as an LSU Tiger with 14 kills and 10 digs. Demps also added three blocks and one ace. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi followed with 13 kills on 18 swings for a match-high .667 hitting percentage. Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson rounded out the double-digit kills list with 12 and matched setter Maddie Waak with a team-high two aces. Waak recorded a career-high 51 assists in the win and secured her fourth career double-double with 11 digs. She also added two blocks (one solo) and two kills.

8/26 - LSU: 2 vs UCLA: 3

LSU (1-1) and UCLA (1-1) went the distance for the second consecutive night, which ended with UCLA defeating LSU 3-2 (25-12, 22-25, 25-20, 22-25, 6-15) Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to split the opening weekend series.

The Bruins held the edge in blocks 10-7 and were more efficient with a .291 hitting percentage compared to LSU’s .196 clip. Despite the loss, freshman outside hitter Jurnee Robinson matched her collegiate debut with another 23-kill performance and secured her first career double-double after digging 10 balls. Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson also finished with double-digit kills after landing 12 and contributed nine digs, two aces and two assists. Libero Erin Carmichael had a team-high 18 digs and matched a game-high three aces with right side Jade Demps, marking a new career-high for the junior transfer. Setter Maddie Waak handed out 42 assists and snuck in three kills, two aces and one block. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi logged a match-high five blocks and added six kills on a .357 hitting percentage.

Upcoming LSU Sports Schedule for 8/28 - 9/3

Soccer

8/31 - LSU @ Wisconsin 7:00 PM CT 9/3 - LSU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Volleyball

Bluejay Invitational in Omaha, Nebraska 9/1 - LSU vs. Northern Iowa (In Omaha) 3:30 PM CT 9/2 - LSU @ Creighton (in Omaha) 5:00 PM CT 9/3 - LSU vs. Ball State (in Omaha) 12:00 PM CT

Cross Country

9/1 - UNO Opener - LSU @ New Orleans 6:10 PM CT

Football