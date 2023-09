VOLLEYBALL

9/1 - LSU: 0 vs Nothern Iowa: 3 (In Omaha) Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson led the Tigers with 14 kills, Middle blocker Anita Anwusi with 11 kills, and Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson with 10 kills. Right side Jade Demps held a team-high with 12 digs and setter Maddie Waak completed the match with 39 assists, seven digs, and a kill. Although the Tigers won the battle at the net with a hitting percentage of .304, the Panthers defeated the Tigers in aces (5-1), assists (48-42), and digs (54-41).



9/2 - LSU: 0 vs Creighton: 3 (In Omaha) On day two of the Bluejay Invitational at the D.J. Sokol Arena, the Tigers fell to No. 20 Creighton in a three set match (12-25, 21-25, 30-32) Saturday evening. Jade Demps, Maddie Waak, and Jurnee Robinson all held team-highs in the loss. Jade Demps team-high hitting percentage of .348 from nine kills on the right side. Setter Maddie Waak with a season-high of three aces and also delivered 21 assists with seven digs. Jurnee Robinson with a team-high of three blocks and ended with 12 kills. Creighton finished the match with 57 kills and had seven blocks while LSU had a season-low .171 hitting percentage on 36 kills with 34 assists.

9/3 - LSU: 3 vs Ball State: 1 In a four set match, LSU Volleyball conquered the Bluejay Invitational Sunday afternoon against Ball State at D.J. Sokol Arena (19-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-23). The Tigers held a season-high of 15 aces with five of them coming from Libero Erin Caramichael. This is the first time since 2021 at Auburn, that a Tiger has completed five aces in a single match which was done by LSU alumni Taylor Bannister and current outside hitter Paige Flickinger. Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson has done remarkably well throughout the tournament and has earned a spot on the 2023 Bluejay Invitational All-Tournament Team. Robinson had a match high 17 kills, a season-high four blocks, and had three digs and two aces. Angie Lee led LSU in her collegiate debut with six blocks and four kills, while Flickinger had a match-high 13 digs, eight kills, and two aces. Right side Jade Demps with 11 kills, seven digs, three aces and one block in the win. The Tigers hit .266 behind 52 kills on 49 assists and dug 51 balls within four sets. Ball State had the lowest hitting percentage on any LSU opponent this season averaging out to .144.



SOCCER

8/31 - LSU: 0 @ Wisconsin: 3 The LSU Soccer team was defeated by the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday at McClimon Track and Soccer Complex in Madison (WI). The Badgers found the opening goal at the 15th minute mark which was from midfielder Aryssa Mahrt. The badgers also scored twice in the second half with both goals being from Emma Jaskaniec.



“I’m frustrated because I think it was a much tighter game than the scoreline reflected, but all credit to Wisconsin and certainly to Paula (Wilkins) on her 300th win, tonight was a tale of two teams who had big moments inside the 18-yard box, and they capitalized on their chances.” — LSU Head Coach Sian Hudson

9/3 - LSU: 6 vs Texas A&M Commerce: 0 The LSU Soccer Team conquered their fourth victory of the 2023 season Sunday afternoon against Texas A&M Commerce at LSU Soccer Stadium. The Tigers won by a score of 6-0. Sage Glover scored the Tigers first goal after 22 minutes and Raelyn Prince scored her first goal of the season, the second for the Tigers, just before halftime in the 43rd minute. The Tigers would add three more goals in the second half from Britney Bertram, Rammie Noel and Kelsey Major.

“Overall, it was just some really good soccer and I’m pleased with the outcome. There were a lot of different players contributing and anytime we get a win at this level is really good. Now, we just have to use this as an opportunity to build going into a huge game next week against Pepperdine.” — LSU Head Coach Sian Hudson

CROSS COUNTRY

9/1 - LSU WOMEN FINISH SECOND, MEN THIRD AT UNO OPENER Friday night at the UNO Opener in Lake Oaks Park, LSU womens finished second as a team standing and mens placed third.

“I thought the women ran a really great team race, Ella [Chesnut] did a great job of keeping the pace and grouping together. I think Ella was really patient and conservative trying to keep everyone together. Montana [Monk] was really aggressive and did really well. Callie [Hardy] scored some big points near the end that really helped us.” — Coach Houston Franks

FOOTBALL

9/3 - LSU: 24 vs Florida State: 45 Florida State's offense secured the win against the Tigers, 45-24. The Tigers went into half-time with a 17-14 lead but nothing could prepare them for the second half. Brian Thomas led with a career high-seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown. Jayden Daniels had 347 passing yards which was the most by an LSU player in a season opener. “This is our first real piece of adversity that we have to address,” said LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly postgame. “I’m confident that our guys, and our coaches, will rally in the manner that they need to."

“This is our first real piece of adversity that we have to address. I’m confident that our guys, and our coaches, will rally in the manner that they need to." — LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly

Upcoming LSU Sports Schedule for 9/4 - 9/10

Volleyball 9/6 - LSU vs. UL-Lafayette 11:00 AM CT 9/10 - LSU vs. Southeastern Louisiana 2:00 PM CT Soccer 9/7 - LSU vs Pepperdine 6:00 PM CT 9/10 - LSU vs Northwestern State 4:00 PM CT