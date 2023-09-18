The Week That Was in LSU Sports: 9/11 - 9/17
VOLLEYBALL
9/15 - LSU: 3 vs Texas A&M Corpus Christi: 0 (In Dallas at Moody Coliseum)
LSU Volleyball defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in a three set match Friday at the Moody Coliseum to open the SMU Invitational.
Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson and right-side Jade Demps each led with eight kills. Demps finished with a team high of seven digs and a season-high .400 hitting percentage. Middle blocker Angie Lee had a season-high seven kills on a .385 hitting percentage. Anita Anwusi finished with five kills on eight swings for a .375 hitting percentage. Overall LSU finished with a season-high hitting percentage .321.
9/16 - LSU: 3 vs Texas Tech: 0 (Dallas , Texas at Moody Coliseum)
LSU had their second straight win against Texas Tech Saturday afternoon at the Moody Coliseum.
Jurnee Robinson, outside hitter, led the Tigers with a match-high 18 kills and a season-high .552 hitting percentage. In a three-set match, the Tigers set a new season-high with a .324 hitting percentage on 46 kills. Anita Anwusi has seven on a .462 hitting percentage.
9/17 - LSU: 0 vs SMU: 3 (Dallas, Texas at Moody Coliseum)
To conclude the SMU Invitational Sunday, LSU volleyball falls to SMU in a three-set match.
Jurnee Robinson was the only LSU player to finish with doubles in kills. Jade Demps finished with seven kills and outside hitter Sanaa Dotson with six kills. Setter Maddie Waak finished with her third double-double this season with 25 assists and match high 14 digs.
The Tigers now sit at 5-5 on the year.
SOCCER
9/15 - LSU: 1 @ OLE MISS: 1 (Ole Miss Soccer Stadium)
The LSU Soccer team fell to the Ole Miss Rebel, 1-0, Friday night in the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium.
Even after the first goal scored for Ole Miss, the Tigers never lost their energy. Shots by the Tigers were taken in the 21st, 24th and 29th minute, but could not direct them on goal.
“Really disappointed with the result tonight as we were the better team, but we didn’t show enough quality in the final third tonight to break down Ole Miss with the large number of players they put behind the ball,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “We have to improve at creating quality chances, not settling for shots from distance and our runs in the box to finish off the cross. I do think we can take a lot of heart out of the large number of chances we created the possession we had and the way we kept fighting until the death.”
The Tigers soccer team now sits at 5-3-1 on the year.
CROSS COUNTRY
9/15 - LSU Invitational at the University Club in Baton Rouge
Both men and women for LSU’s Cross Country Team took home gold at the home meet at the University Club.
Montana Monk led LSU with a new PR of 17:21.70 as her first collegiate win.
“Montana [Monk] had a fantastic race,” said cross country coach Houston Franks. “We’ve seen this coming in practice a little bit and she’s been working out really-really well. I was not shocked at all based on what I’ve seen in practice. She had a really tough freshman year and got knocked off the horse, but now she’s back on it and working on her confidence and being really aggressive.”
For mens, boh Jack Wallace and Tyler Stevens led to finish with a score of 21 points. Wallace finished with a PR of 18:18.20 and Stevens with a PR of 18:18.30.
“Tyler [Stevens] and Jack [Wallace] worked really well together and separated themselves from the other competition at the latter part of the race. Our men have to do a little bit of a better job keeping our grouping together, and keeping it together for a longer time going forward. Our results from this meet were almost reversed of our last meet, which is exciting. I like that anybody can be up in the front, but we have to be able to keep the grouping a little longer since the races will get longer going forward.”
MEN'S GOLF
9/11 - VALERO TEXAS COLLEGIATE (DAY 3) San Antonio, Texas
For the three-day event held in San Antonio, the LSU Tigers finished in sixth place and 3-under 866.
Vanderbilt won the tournament at 13-under 851.
Graduate student Conner Gaunt ended the tournament with 13 birdies and 34 pars. Drew Doyle and Jay Mendall both shot a 2-under 70. Monday's round concluded the tournament on the oaks course in San Antonio.
WOMEN'S GOLF
9/11 - Cougar Classic (Day 1) Charleston, South Carolina
The LSU women’s golf team set a high standard on the opening day of wonmens golf season at the Cougar Classic in Hanahan, South Carolina.
LSU, having played 11 holes of the second round, is in third place just two shots out of the lead.
Ingrid Lindblad opened with a bogey and then proceeded to shoot a 4-under-par 67 on the par 71. Taylor Riley had five birdies and Latanna Stone with two birdies.
9/12 - Cougar Classic (Day 2) Charleston, South Carolina
Ingrid Lindblad scored her 12th collegiate victory at the season opening Cougar Classic at Yeamans Hall Club in Hanahan, South Carolina.
Linblad finished with a school record tying 6, making that the fifth time in her LSU career posting that number in a single game.
“It was a good way to start the season off,” said LSU Coach Garrett Runion. “If you had told me we would shoot 31-under-par, three rounds under par, three rounds in the 270s, I would have taken it. Sometimes the shootout ones are harder to win than the hang-on type tournaments. But we played very well. Ingrid played very well with her fifth 64 of her college career, which is pretty incredible. Aine (Donegan) also played well with a solid top 10.
In three major polls, the Tigers ranked 1, 3, and 4.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
9/15 - River Oaks Invitational (Day 1) Houston, Texas
Junior Florentine Dekkers and freshman Kinaa Graham both with doubles and single wins on day one of the River Oaks Invitational on Friday at the River Oaks Country Club.
Dekkers and Graham defeated Texas A&M’s Giannna Pielet and Ellie Pittman, 6-3.
Graham continued playing strong in her round of singles by winning the first set 6-2 and the second 6-1.
Dekkers had her first singles win as a Tiger by defeating Vivian Ovrootsky of Texas in straight sets. Dekkers in the first set, 6-3 and held her own in the second, 6-4.
9/16 - River Oaks Invitational (Day 2) Houston, Texas
On day two of the River Oaks Invitational on Saturday at the River Oaks Country Club, Kina Graham won in doubles and singles for LSU women's tennis.
Dekkers and Graham lost the first round of doubles to Texas’ Vivian Ovrootsky and Malaika Rapolu, 7-5. The LSU pair regrouped and got the win against Federica Trevisan and Divna Ratkovic of Rice, 6-1.
Graham took her second singles win of the weekend after securing a 6-4 win against Ovrootsky.
9/17 - River Oaks Invitational (Day 3) Houston, Texas
On the final day of the River Oaks Invitational, the players played one round of singles to end the weekend.
Junior Florentine Dekkers secured her second singles victory in an SEC matchup facing Texas A&M’s Lizanne Boyer. Dekkers bounced back in the third set with a 6-3 win ending the invitational with two singles wins in three matches as well as two doubles wins in three matches.
Freshman Kinaa Graham held on to her opponent, Malaika Rapolu of Texas, in her singles match as she secured the victory, 7-5. Graham also finished her first fall tournament with two singles wins in three matches as well as two doubles wins in three matches.
FOOTBALL
9/16 LSU: 41 vs MISSISSIPPI STATE: 14 Starkville, Miss. (Davis Wade Stadium)
The No.14 Tigers defeated Mississippi State 41-14 in the SEC opener at Davis Wade Stadium.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers were an unstoppable duo as they contributed to the LSU offense for 530 total yards.
Saturday's game was Daniel's ninth career 300-yard passing game finishing 30-of-34 for 361 yards and four total touchdowns. Nabers completed the game with 13 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns.
“Our team, from my perspective, was prepared and excited to be playing on the road against a quality opponent,” Kelly said postgame. “I loved the way they thought about this trip. You can look at it as an early morning start and an hour bus ride, or you can look at it as a great opportunity.”
Nabers’ first half performance tied Josh Reed for the best half by an LSU receiver making history.
“We targeted him 13 times last week, so it’s not like he hasn’t been targeted,” Kelly said. “I think we were a little bit more accurate with some of the throws. I thought Jayden did a great job of seeking out Malik in those matchups and getting him the ball.”
Upcoming LSU Sports Schedule for 9/18 - 9/24
VOLLEYBALL
9/22 - LSU @ Kentucky (Rupp Arena) 6:00 PM CT
SOCCER
9/21 - LSU @ No.21 Georgia (Turner Soccer Complex) 5:00 PM CT
9/24 - LSU vs Mississippi State (LSU Soccer Stadium) 6:00 PM CT
WOMEN'S GOLF
9/22 - Mason Rudolph Championship Day One (Vanderbilt Legend's Club) 8:30 AM CT
9/23 - Mason Rudolph Championship Day Two (Vanderbilt Legend's Club) 8:30 AM CT
9/24 - Mason Rudolph Championship Day Three (Vanderbilt Legend's Club) 8:00 AM CT
MEN'S TENNIS
9/22 - Lake Charles Invitational Day One (Lake Charles Racquet Club)
9/23 - Lake Charles Invitational Day Two (Lake Charles Racquet Club)
9/24 - Lake Charles Invitational Day Three (Lake Charles Racquet Club)
FOOTBALL
9/23 - LSU vs Arkansas (Tiger Stadium) 6:00 PM CT